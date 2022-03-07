Another last-minute goal does in Bruins, as Kings snipe overtime win at TD Garden

The Bruins were within 25.2 seconds of winning it in regulation until the Kings struck for the equalizer with goalie Cal Petersen pulled from their net. After the Kings called a time out and won a faceoff, Trevor Moore connected at the doorstep off a loose puck, popped from an Arthur Kaliyev shot, at the top of the right-wing circle to send it into OT.

Strong for most of the night but weak at the finish line, the Bruins booted away what looked like a sure win Monday night at the Garden when Andreas Athanasiou scored 1:53 into overtime to give the LA Kings a 3-2 win on Causeway Street.

Advertisement

On the winner, Athanasiou collected a puck from Charlie Coyle deep in the LA end and raced up left wing with Charlie McAvoy chasing. The speedy winger closed to the left-wing circle and delivered his wrist shot from the inner edge, beating Linus Ullmark to the short side.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The loss dropped the Bruins (34-18-5) to 7-1-1 in their last nine games, and three points behind Toronto (which won in Columbus on Monday) for the No. 3 spot in the Atlantic Division. It was Boston’s first game on home ice in two weeks, just 48 hours afrer they wrapped up a highly-sucessful 5-1-0 road trip.

The third line of Trent Frederic, Craig Smith, and Coyle connected for both Bruins goals. They snapped a 1-1 tie with 54.1 seconds to go in the second, Smith connecting from low in the slot after the Kings got caught looking at Coyle, who lugged the puck along the left-wing wall after a faceoff in the opposite circle.

From the half-wall, Coyle zipped a pass across the slot and a wide-open Smith made the easy pot for his 11th goal of the season. That looked like a winner until it wasn’t.

Advertisement

Unlike many home returns after a long road trip, the Bruins came in with legs moving. The Kings, winners Sunday afternoon in Buffalo, needed the first 5-7 minutes to get up to speed, but each club had a goal after 20 minutes and the pace was superb.

Frederic struck first for the Bruins, his fourth of the year coming with 14:02 gone. His forechecking helped initially keep the puck in the zone. That work led first to a Smith shot cutting in from the right-wing circle, with Coyle corraling the rebound and shipping it to Frederic for a clear shot from between the hash marks.

The Kings oddly seemed to draw energy from falling behind and needed only 69 seconds to pull even, the 5-foot-9-inch Blake Lizotte slipping in behind David Pastrnak in front of the crease and tapping a loose puck by Ullmark for the equalizer from the doorstep. It was only the fifth shot on net for the Kings, who .

With only 10:41 gone in the first, Brad Marchand sent defenseman Mikey Anderson to the room with a solid, clean check along the Kings’ right wing in the Boston end of the ice. Anderson came charging along the wall, and Marchand reversed at the last moment, clobbering Anderson with his backside.

After being tended to by the Kings trainer on the ice for a minute or two, the 22-year-old slowly got on his feet and was helped down the tunnel. The Kings announced he would not return at the start of the third period.

Advertisement

Smith’s was the only goal in the second period, but highlights included a dazzling stop by Ullmark at 3:16 that kept it deadlocked. Ullmark dashed across from the left post and snared Adrian Kempe’s shot that was labeled for the back of the net.

With six minutes gone in the period, Jake DeBrusk turned on the jets on the right side, intent on powering by Anze Kopitar. The speed worked, but the technique failed. DeBrusk powered into Kings goalie Cal Petersen, knocked the goalie to the ground, and was whistled for interference.

Marchand and Patrice Bergeron staged a penalty-killing exhibition with their linemate in the penalty box. They held the puck in the LA end for so long, it looked like the Bruins were on the advantage.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.