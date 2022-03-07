As baseball staggers around in limbo, Major League Soccer should capitalize

The 2004 Red Sox, sure, but I’m not talking about them. I’m describing the 2022 New England Revolution, your local soccer club and the Boston sports team closest to a championship. Scoff all you want, but the Revs are on a mission, and they’re emblematic of a larger sports power play afoot.

It’s a compelling story. A Boston sports team chasing a cathartic and long-sought championship falls in heartbreaking fashion in the playoffs to a bitter rival from New York, losing a contest that stretched time and nerves. The cruel defeat crafts the context for the following season as a continuation of the previous campaign and a redemption play.

While Major League Baseball dawdles and dickers with no end to its collective bargaining strife and no start to its season in sight, there’s another “Major” sports league prepared to capitalize on MLB’s inertia and absence. Baseball’s inactivity is a golden opportunity for Major League Soccer to make inroads.

Baseball is vulnerable because of self-immolation, and MLS should siphon off some of the national pastime’s supporters who are looking to fill the void or doubting their long-term relationship with MLB.

Sunday night there was an ominous tweet from ESPN MLB master of ceremonies Karl Ravech, who has a good relationship with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

Ravech wrote: “It is becoming increasingly apparent that we may not have a Major League season in 2022. Both sides believe they have made significant concessions to the other — each side points at the other as having not done nearly enough. …The word of the day is deadlock.”

That doesn’t sound like we’ll be breaking out the bunting any time soon for Opening Day. So, settle in with some soccer. It’s not an accident that MLS’s season runs parallel with baseball’s, stretching this year from Feb. 26 to Nov. 5, instead of going from August to May like most high-level leagues.

Carving out a slice of MLB’s pie has always been baked into MLS’s long-term plan.

Some people still associate soccer with orange slices and kids running around like a flock of seagulls hunting scraps. They’ll tell you how they’ve been hearing that soccer was the Next Big Thing forever. That it will never truly grab hold, especially since American sports fans expect the best, and MLS, while vastly improved, is far from the world’s best soccer leagues in Europe.

But the timing is right for MLS and the Revolution to seize some of the spotlight.

The demographics for MLS point in the right direction; its core fans skew younger than MLB’s aging ones. Now in its 27th season, the league has expanded to 28 teams (a 29th, St. Louis SC, is on deck), and is on solid footing. Its TV ratings, while nowhere near MLB’s, were up last year, and its media contract is up after this season at a time when streaming services are clamoring for professional sports rights.

Unlike baseball, MLS matches are usually tidy affairs, done in about 2½ hours. The pace of play is nonstop, so is the clock. The newest franchise, Charlotte FC, broke the MLS attendance record in its inaugural home match Saturday, drawing 74,479 fans. Or about the number of fans the Baltimore Orioles needed 7½ games last season to draw to Camden Yards, one of baseball’s crown jewels.

Obviously, the circumstances are different here. The Red Sox, who share an owner with Boston Globe Media Partners, are an institution. Red Sox fandom is a rite of passage and passion.

The Red Sox aren’t going anywhere, lockout or no lockout, especially coming off a renaissance season and a return to the playoffs last year under reputation-rehabilitated manager Alex Cora.

It’s not about permanently replacing the Red Sox, although the attendance figures for the teams last year were closer than expected. The average attendance for Sox games, according to baseball-reference.com, was 21,300. For the Revs, it was 18,861.

No, it’s about the Revs carving out a place at the Boston sports adult table after being relegated to the kids’ one for so long.

Boston is not a baseball town or a hockey town or Bill Belichick’s town. Above all else, it’s a winner’s town, and the Revolution are positioned to haul the MLS Cup back to the Hub of Hardware.

This may come as a shock to Celtics fans counting down the days to Banner No. 18 and a Moses Malone-like sweep of all possible playoff opponents, but the Revolution remain the local team best-equipped to win a championship. It’s not really close.

New England head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena is a titan of American soccer. The former US men’s national team coach has won a record five MLS Cups and four MLS Coach of the Year awards, including last season’s.

Arena became MLS’s all-time winningest coach Saturday with the Revolution’s home-opener victory over FC Dallas. He’s the soccer analog to Belichick.

Unlike Belichick, though, Arena is willing to load up to surround his star with talent in pursuit of a title. The Revolution boast reigning league MVP Carles Gil. The magical midfielder is part of a formidable offensive troika with forwards Gustavo Bou and Adam Buksa.

Arena spent the offseason bringing proven veteran firepower to Foxborough to buttress his team’s depth and chances of erasing the franchise’s reputation as the Buffalo Bills of MLS. He brought in All-Star midfielder Sebastian Lletget (think of him like Curt Schilling for the 2004 Sox) in a blockbuster trade. He added venerable defender Omar Gonzalez, winner of three MLS Cups with the Los Angeles Galaxy, and decorated striker Jozy Altidore.

The Revolution are all in and going all out to win it all. They should’ve won last season. They dominated with a season for the ages, setting MLS records for wins (22) and points (73).

But they faltered in the playoffs, undone in part by MLS’s silly playoff format that saddled them with a ridiculous 23-day layoff before a playoff match against eventual MLS champions New York City FC. The sluggish Revolution rallied twice, including in extra time, before falling on penalty kicks at Gillette Stadium — a cruel twist considering PKs had been the métier of MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Matt Turner.

It was an opportunity lost that is now an opportunity for redemption.

MLS and the Revolution shouldn’t squander their opportunity to capture the attention and the imagination of fans anxiously checking their watches for both the beginning of baseball’s season and the end of its games.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist.