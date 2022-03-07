Bruce Arena’s New England connections: 11 things you didn’t know

1. He was on the verge of playing for the Boston Bolts in the National Lacrosse League in 1975.

Here are 11 things you might not know about Bruce Arena’s New England connections:

2. He competed at Boston Garden for the NLL’s Montreal Quebecois and has a scar on the right side of his face to show for it.

Arena: “The old Boston Garden was scary. I thought there were rats in the place. This scar, that’s from getting stitched up in the training room; it’s so dark, and this guy’s stitching me up between periods.

“The coach didn’t ask me a question; I was starting the next period and I had two black eyes from a broken nose. We went back to Montreal that night and I set it myself because it hurt so much.”

Advertisement

3. His brother-in-law Eddie Spellman is from Somerville, resulting in a long-running Red Sox-Yankees debate.

Arena: “I grew up a Yankees fan, but I don’t live and die by those things. I love going to Fenway, one of the great sports venues.”

4. Former Tufts four-sport star Dan Wood signed Arena to his first pro soccer contract with the ASL Tacoma Tides and was best man at Arena’s wedding.

Arena: “We were married in my living room with a justice of the peace. We had a game the next day.”

5. His first head coaching position was as co-coach of the University of Puget Sound soccer team, along with Frank Gallo, a former Dartmouth All-Ivy League forward.

Wood: “They wanted David Chadwick, but he didn’t have a college degree, and they asked if any of our players had college degrees, and I recommended Bruce and Frank Gallo.”

6. He played softball at the University of Virginia with University of Connecticut men’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma, former Boston College football coaches Tom O’Brien and Frank Spaziani, and ex-Boston University men’s basketball coach Dennis Wolff.

Advertisement

Arena: “We were all friends. We’d play softball in the summer, play noontime basketball, have beers with the kids. If you did that today, you’d be fired in a second.”

7. He was coached by former Harvard and Boston Minutemen goalkeeper Shep Messing at Nassau Community College.

8. He played for a Boston-based semi-professional team, the Brine Lacrosse Club.

Arena: “They flew me in from Ithaca, a direct flight to Boston in those days. I’d come in and play a game and go back. They paid me, but they didn’t pay everyone.”

9. Competing for Cornell in lacrosse, his team won at Harvard, 19-6, on the way to capturing 1972 Ivy League title.

10. He was in goal as Cornell blanked Harvard, 2-0, in the 1972 NCAA soccer tournament, after losing, 4-0, to the Crimson during the regular season.

11. In one of Arena’s first visits to New England as coach, his University of Virginia team lost, 4-0, at UConn in 1980.