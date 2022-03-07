Cavaliers All-Star Jarrett Allen out indefinitely with broken finger

All-Star center Jarrett Allen will be sidelined indefinitely after fracturing his left middle finger in Sunday’s win over Toronto, the latest setback for a Cleveland team that can’t seem to catch a break. Allen, who has become one of the NBA’s most well-rounded big men, got hurt in the first quarter, when he also sustained a bruised quadriceps while driving to the basket. The 7-footer may have hurt his finger when he bashed his left hand into the rim while blocking a a shot. The team did not provide a timetable on Monday for Allen’s return. It’s safe to assume he’ll be out at least a few games, depending on the severity of the fracture to his non-shooting hand. Cleveland begins a three-game trip at Indiana on Tuesday. Allen has had a major role in Cleveland’s rise this season, and now the Cavs could be without the 23-year-old for a key stretch as they try to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Allen is averaging 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 56 games for the Cavs, who are back in contention after winning just 22 games last season.

South Carolina remained No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll despite suffering its second loss of the season. The Gamecocks (29-2) fell to Kentucky in the Southeastern Conference Tournament title game Sunday, but stayed atop the poll, edging No. 2 Stanford. South Carolina received 17 first-place votes from the 30-member national media panel. Stanford, which won the Pac-12 tournament, got 11 first-place ballots. North Carolina State was No. 3 with two top votes. Baylor and Louisville rounded out the top five. The Gamecocks’ loss snapped an 18-game winning streak for the team, which has gone 11-0 against ranked opponents this season. “We’ve put ourselves in a really good position. Going into the NCAA Tournament it doesn’t feel good, but we’ve got a lot of feel-goods throughout the season that we’ll draw on,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said after the loss Sunday. “The ultimate goal is still very much in front of us, and we’ll buckle down and try not to be the sad faces that are in the locker room today in the next couple of weeks.”

HOCKEY

NHL unveiling new logo for Stanley Cup playoffs and Final

The NHL unveiled a new logo for the Stanley Cup playoffs and Final that replaces the one used for the last 13 years. League officials said the process of designing the new logo and word mark began more than two years ago, before the start of the pandemic. It’ll debut in earnest when the playoffs start in early May. “This feels like the appropriate time to release the mark and really establish the mark in the landscape that we’re currently in,” senior design director Greg Mueller said. “With two new (U.S.) broadcast partners and the excitement about the upcoming Stanley Cup Final and fans in the buildings, this is the time.” The design features a realistic rendering of the Stanley Cup set against a championship banner. One font was derived from the Victoria Cougars etching on the trophy from 1925. The other is based on the sign outside the Windsor Hotel in Montreal, where the NHL was formed in 1917. Chief brand officer Brian Jennings oversaw the rebranding process. “All players dream of having their name engraved in immortality and it is every NHL team’s mission to raise a championship banner, and we wanted to visually capture and evoke the majesty of Lord Stanley in a manner that both respects the history and represents of the future of this great game,” Jennings said.

MISC.

PSG star Mbappé injured ahead of Real Madrid clash

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé injured his left foot during training, two days before the team travels to Real Madrid for a Champions League game. The French league club said Mbappé, who scored a stoppage time winner in the first leg of the round of 16 against Madrid, was hurt during a training session but that initial medical exams were reassuring. PSG said Mbappé received treatment and that his fitness will be reassessed on Tuesday. The match against Madrid is on Wednesday. Mbappé has been linked with a move to Real Madrid when his contract expires this year. The World Cup champion has been in stellar form this season, with 24 goals and 17 assists in all competitions as PSG has become increasingly reliant on its star.

Ex-UFC champ Velazquez denied bail in shooting case

A judge in California denied bail to former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, who faces attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges after authorities said he fired at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member. Velasquez was arrested in San Jose last week after he chased a pickup carrying the man through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, ramming the vehicle with his own pickup truck during an 11-mile (18-kilometer) high-speed chase, prosecutors said. Velasquez, 39, fired a .40-caliber pistol at the vehicle several times, wounding the man’s stepfather, who was driving, in his arm and torso, prosecutors said.