Celtics as NBA title favorites? That’s what one projection says

After winning 12 of their last 14 games, the Celtics are rocketing up the Eastern Conference standings — and up the projection models to win the NBA title.
On Monday, as part of its latest predictions, data and analysis website FiveThirtyEight listed the Celtics as the team most likely to win the NBA Finals this season.
Boston, according to FiveThirtyEight’s model, is nearly guaranteed to make the playoffs and a 17 percent chance to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy in June.
That’s a long way from mid-January, when the site projected the Celtics had about a 60 percent probability to make the postseason and virtually no shot to win the title.
Advertisement
Boston is the team second-most likely to make the NBA Finals (29 percent) after the Phoenix Suns (30 percent). The Celtics also slightly edge out the Bucks in their likelihood to make the Finals (27 percent) and win the title (16 percent).
Although FiveThirtyEight likes the Celtics to win it all, Boston is projected to finish 50-32, which would make them tied for the seventh-best record in the NBA.