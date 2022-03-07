Celtics as NBA title favorites? That’s what one projection says

After winning 12 of their last 14 games, the Celtics are rocketing up the Eastern Conference standings — and up the projection models to win the NBA title.

On Monday, as part of its latest predictions, data and analysis website FiveThirtyEight listed the Celtics as the team most likely to win the NBA Finals this season.

Boston, according to FiveThirtyEight’s model, is nearly guaranteed to make the playoffs and a 17 percent chance to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy in June.