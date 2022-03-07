Watch: Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis got moved out of his courtside seats during Celtics vs. Nets

Davis appeared to try a move fans have attempted for years — he spotted an empty seat in a preferable row and snagged it for himself. Unfortunately for Davis (and for many fans who attempt the maneuver), the original owners of the seats often come back to claim their spot.

Or at least, he had courtside seats for a little while.

Former Celtics forward Glen Davis had courtside seats for Celtics vs. Nets on Sunday, a prime seating assignment for a prime afternoon matchup between two Eastern Conference rivals.

Even more unfortunate for Davis: ESPN’s cameras happened to be directly on him as he was booted out of his seats. Here’s the video.

Davis made the right move: Feign ignorance, even if everyone knows what you are up to.

“Oh these are our seats? All right,” he said.

Unlike most fans who try to snag a better spot, of course, Davis has a championship ring from 2008 and plenty of memorable moments with the team.

Davis went viral twice on Sunday — once for getting booted from his seats, and once for his T-shirt. Davis wore a shirt that read “Respect the Logo” — a reference to Kyrie Irving stomping on the Celtics logo after beating them in 2021. At the time, Davis criticized Irving for being disrespectful to the franchise and to everyone who has played for them.

“Keep that [expletive] basketball before someone gets hurt in real life,” Davis wrote.

Whether he was in the first or second row, Davis had great seats for a great game as Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant dueled for four quarters.