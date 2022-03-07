‘I bet 1500 total I don’t have a gambling problem’: Calvin Ridley reacts to suspension on his Twitter account

“I bet 1500 total I don’t have a gambling problem,” Ridley tweeted before noting that he “couldn’t even watch football at that point.”

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took to Twitter Monday shortly after his one-year suspension from the NFL for betting on NFL games was announced.

“Just [going to] be more healthy when I come back,” he added.

Ridley stepped away from football after Week 8 to deal with mental health issues. During that time, Ridley reportedly “placed multi-legged parlay bets” involving three, five and eight games, which included bets on the Falcons to win.

Per the NFL, Ridley did not use inside information, and Falcons coaches or players were not aware he was gambling. The violation reportedly took place in November.

The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Ridley was caught because he used his phone to place the bets. The NFL can work with its gambling partners to gather information on its players and coaches and prevent potential violations.

“The NFL was made aware of it, conducted an investigation, and through their gambling partners were able to corroborate the information,” Garafolo said on NFL Network.

Ridley will be allowed to petition for reinstatement on Feb. 23, 2023. He has three days to appeal the decision.

In a statement, the Falcons said they cooperated with the NFL’s investigation.

“We were first made aware of the league’s investigation on Feb. 9,” the Falcons said. “We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice, and support the league’s findings and actions. We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office.”

Prior to Ridley’s suspension, the Patriots reportedly were interested in pursuing him.