It’s too early for Bruins to think about their first-round playoff opponent

But there are still eight weeks to sort out the dance partners. The Bruins easily could eclipse the collapsing Maple Leafs for the No. 3 spot in the Atlantic. The Leafs, as of Monday morning, were lined up to face the Panthers.

Reminder: The two wild-card entries in the East will face the top seeds in the Atlantic and Metropolitan Divisions. Based on Monday morning’s standings, the Bruins, holding the first wild card, would open vs. the Lightning. The Capitals, one rung behind the Bruins, would face the conference-leading Hurricanes.

The identities of the eight playoff teams in the NHL Eastern Conference now a fait accompli, the remainder of the regular season essentially is left to sort out the matchups for the four first-round series.

From a coach’s standpoint, noted Bruce Cassidy, the focus of late has not been trying to size up matchups.

“For me, it’s more about the process of getting to where we are now — now that we’re with those teams,” said the Bruins coach. “Earlier on, I wouldn’t have put us at that level. Now we’re creeping up to it.”

The Hurricanes proved especially difficult for the Bruins this season. In their three meetings, between Oct. 28 and Feb. 10, Carolina ran the table, outscoring the Bruins, 16-1.

“We haven’t see Florida, Toronto, or Tampa in a while,” noted Cassidy. “When we do, we’ll be better able to measure ourselves. We’re not going to see Carolina the rest of the regular season, which is probably not a bad thing, the way we played against them.”

The Bruins fared far better in recent matchups with the Penguins (4-2 loss Feb. 8) and Rangers (2-1 shootout loss Feb. 15), both of whom are among the top eight in the East.

“Now let’s get around to those teams and use them as measuring sticks now that we are playing a better brand of hockey,” said Cassidy. “But either way, at the end of the day, the way it’s shaping up you are going to have eight 100-point teams [in the East] in the playoffs and four of them are going home in the playoffs thinking, ‘What the hell just happened?’

“But that’s the reality of it, and you want to make sure you’re not one of those teams.”

The Bruins entered the evening with 72 points in 56 games, tracking for a 105-point finish. The Capitals, with the weakest record of the eight teams holding a playoff spot, were on pace for 99 points.

After drawing only two starts (1-1-0) on the recent six-game road trip, Linus Ullmark got the call in goal against the Kings Monday night at TD Garden, even though it was rookie Jeremy Swayman who backed the 7-0 blanking of the Kings Jan. 28 in Los Angeles.

The Bruins did not skate Sunday, after Swayman was in net for Saturday’s shootout win at Columbus. Typically, Cassidy follows such off-days by bringing back the previous starter, but he opted for Ullmark.

Coaches prefer hot hands, but they also must guard against backup goalies getting lost in the shuffle.

Ullmark (17-9-1) gave up four goals on 28 shots in Anaheim, the club’s lone loss on the trip. Earlier, with his trip-opening win in Seattle, he equaled his career high for victories in a season. He entered Monday night with a 3-4-1 mark in the post-Tuukka Rask era.

Defenseman Urho Vaakanainen, sidelined with an undisclosed injury since Feb. 19, joined the morning skate in Brighton, but sported a red (noncontact) sweater. Vaakanainen, a left stick, could be ready for action as early as Thursday, with the Capitals in town, or Saturday, with the Coyotes here … In Columbus, Matt Grzelcyk logged 21:26 in ice time, second on defense only to Charlie McAvoy (27:20), but an upper-body injury, said Cassidy, made him a game-time decision against the Kings. Cassidy had Jack Ahcan ready for sub duty … The win over the Blue Jackets was the first since Jan. 1 vs. Buffalo in which the Bruins rallied from a deficit entering the third period. Going into Monday night, they were 3-14-2 in games they trailed as of the 40:00 mark. They were 1-8-0 in the nine games in which the deficit was more than one goal … The Bruins will depart Sunday for a four-game road trip, with stops in Chicago (next Tuesday), St . Paul (Wednesday), Winnipeg (Friday), and Montreal. The faceoff at the Bell Centre March 21 will come some four hours after the NHL trade deadline.

