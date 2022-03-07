No. 1 Austin Prep leaves no doubt against Winthrop in girls’ hockey matchup of unbeatens

The Cougars (24-0) achieved a statement win, as undefeated teams rarely lock horns in the second round of the tournament. Austin Prep excelled at moving without the puck to create passing lanes and showcased its team speed in closing down time and space for the Vikings (18-1-1).

The junior finished with a hat trick, and senior captain Maeve Carey scored twice and added an assist, propelling the No. 1 Cougars over No. 16 Winthrop, 6-0, in the Round of 16 of the Division 1 girls’ hockey tournament at Lawler Rink in North Andover. The Cougars advance to host the winner of No. 9 HPNA and No. 25 Reading (TBD).

After McKenzie Cerrato scored for the third time Monday night, she approached the Austin Prep bench tugging at her jersey with a gigantic smile across her face.

Advertisement

“This team is a threat in every zone,” Austin Prep coach Stephanie Wood said. “As deep as they are offensively, collectively as a team, they defend extremely well and make it very difficult for the opponent to get shots off.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Austin Prep's Kylie McDonald (13) celebrates with teammate Molly Sullivan, who scored on Winthrop goaltender Summer Tallent (back) in the second period. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Cerrato converted to put the Cougars ahead a minute and 43 seconds into the game, banking a low angle shot from the goal line off a skate and through the legs of Winthrop goaltender Summer Tallent. Cerrato struck later in the first period, collecting a pass at the bottom of left circle from senior Sabina Axelrod and burying it under the blocker. Cerrato’s strong shot was on display as she completed the hat trick with a quick snap from the slot.

“I feel like I was really in the game and trying to get all the girls really into it too,” Cerrato said. “The energy on the bench makes everyone want to work that much harder.”

Sophomore Madison Vittands found Carey with room to operate along the blue line and the senior stepped through a shot that found its way through traffic for her first goal of the night.

Advertisement

“I was actually getting called off the ice, but I knew she was looking back,” Carey said. “She slid it back door and I walked into it, picked my head up and slid it past the defense.”

Maeve Carey celebrates one of her two goals with the Austin Prep bench. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Carey’s offensive capabilities were on full display, as the senior captain scored another on a slap shot from the point and added an assist on a slap-pass to freshman Molly Sullivan.

“She’s captain clutch, as I call her,” Wood said. “She’s worked her butt off to get to where she is and I’m so proud of her. Every single year she’s come back better and she’s the core and the anchor of our team.”

Senior Lauryn Hanafin recorded the shutout, stopping 10 shots. Tallent, a senior captain for the Vikings, made 45 saves.

Despite a pat on the back from teammate Adrianna Rizzotto, it was little consolation for Winthrop goaltender Summer Tallent, who made 45 saves in the loss. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Linesman Perry Verge gets dumped after colliding with Austin Prep's Emma Spengler. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Shrewsbury 5, Stoneham/Wilmington 1 — Taylor Breen scored a pair of goals to lead the No. 6 Colonials (15-6-1) to the Round of 16 victory at NorthStar Ice Sports in Westborough. Katie Vona, Mia Ryder and Kaci Ryder added goals for Shrewsbury.

Division 2 State

Archbishop Williams 3, Pembroke 2 — Caroline Batchelder capped her three-goal performance with the winner in double overtime as the 13th-seeded Bishops (14-5-3) recorded the second-round upset of the No. 4 Titans (16-6) at Hobomock Ice Arena.

Correspondent AJ Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Advertisement

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.