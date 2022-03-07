Noah Beaudet leads Norwood boys’ basketball past Salem in Div. 2 win

Over the next five minutes, the Mustangs turned defense into offense, splashed 3-pointers, found open cutters for layups, and fed off their home crowd.

Entering the final quarter in control of a six-point lead over visiting Salem, the Norwood boys’ basketball team went back to the basics and found the offensive rhythm that delivered them so much success during the regular season.

Norwood's Noah Beaudet, who led the Mustangs with 24 points, goes past a Salem defender in Monday's 78-63 victory in the MIAA Division 2 boys' basketball tournament Round of 16 matchup at Norwood High.

The 19-2 spurt helped No. 7 Norwood pull away for a 78-63 victory over No. 10 Salem Monday night in a Division 2 Round of 16 matchup in front of a large crowd of fans from both sides at Norwood High.

“We have to move the ball against a team like Salem and I felt in the first three quarters we weren’t moving it east to west,” said Norwood coach Kristen McDonnell. “I think once we got back to our open offense, passing and cutting, we finally got some better looks.”

Salem’s Jack Doyle attacks the basket and attempts a layup as Norwood's Branden Francis lays in wait to make the block.. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Norwood (19-2) advances to play the winner of the Round of 16 matchup between No. 2 Mansfield and No. 15 Shepherd Hill in the quarterfinals.

Junior guard Noah Beaudet, MVP of the Tri-Valley League Large, led the Mustangs with 24 points and was crucial during the decisive burst.

Norwood led 52-46 as it entered the fourth, but was unable to put away a pesky Salem team. Branden Francis started the run with a bucket down low, Joey Steeves added a steal and fast break layup before Beaudet pulled up on the left wing and canned a 3-pointer.

Two possessions later, Beaudet connected on another triple, this one from the top of the key, and, all of a sudden, Norwood had a commanding 67-48 lead.

“It was a close game and we knew we had to go on a run,” said Beaudet. “We had a lot of confidence shooting the ball. I saw a couple go through the hoop and we started getting it going. That’s what put them away.”

The Mustangs finished with 12 3-pointers and got a huge boost from their bench as Ziad Awde and Dylan Hamway combined for 21 points.

The duo kept the Mustangs afloat in the first half when Salem charged out to a 21-13 lead. Norwood battled back in the second quarter and took a 32-30 halftime lead on a buzzer-beating basket by Francis (9 points, 15 rebounds).

The third quarter was filled with back-and-forth play as each side traded hoops before Norwood went on its game clinching-run.

“They haven’t been in this situation before, but to calm down and come back I was really impressed,” said McDonnell.

Chris Qirjazi (15 points) and Treston Abreu (13 points) led Salem, which lost the foul battle 20-3.

The Witches finished 18-4 in coach Tom Doyle’s 20th consecutive trip to the state tournament.

Division 1 State

Andover 57, Winchester 44 — Seniors Aidan Cammann (15 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks), Richie Shahtanian (15 points on 4 3-pointers), and Logan Satlow (14 points, 12 rebounds) led the third-seeded Golden Warriors (20-2) to the home win.

Junior guard Ryan MacLellan added 10 points and 5 assists without committing a turnover. “We played unbelievable defense,” said coach Dave Fazio. “We held a really good, well-coached basketball team to 44 points.

“They shared the ball. They all moved the ball very well,” Fazio added. “We played a lot of inside-out basketball tonight, which was great.”

