Norwell girls’ basketball led by its Sister Act in Div. 3 win over Dennis-Yarmouth

“It’s an awesome group,” said coach Matt Marani. “I care about them a lot. It’s very much a family atmosphere. We have three [sets of] siblings and my father [Joe] is an assistant. As a team, they grew up together and as a coach I love to watch them improve.”

But the Clippers’ basketball family goes beyond the Olivers, who led the way with Maddie scoring a team-high 18 points and Grace chipping in 17.

The third-seeded Norwell girls’ basketball team relied upon its sister act of Maddie and Grace Oliver, who combined for 35 points, to score a 74-56 second-round victory over visiting Dennis-Yarmouth in a MIAA Division 3 matchup.

Advertisement

The Clippers (21-3) jumped out to a lead, but still had to squash some comeback attempts by the No. 14 seed Dolphins (15-5).

Marani said his team zeroed in on preventing open shots and second-chance opportunities, while showcasing the transition game it worked on since the Comcast Tournament in February.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“I think it was just playing with poise,” he said. “Dennis-Yarmouth did a great job not allowing us to run away. We had to adjust the way we play. I think we took a breath, settled down.”

Freshman guard Reagan Dowd (9 points) sparked Norwell’s with her accurate shooting and some timely 3-pointers, while junior guard Chloe Kirchner (6 points) was invaluable with her defensive presence.

“Reagan Dowd is a ballhandler for us, and she runs the break so well, but what she’s been doing of late is shooting well,” Marani said. “That’s a lot from a freshman on the team.

“Chloe Kirchner is like a pace-setter,” he added. “We have a rule for Chloe that she’s going to play at the top of the screen. She plays with so much effort. She gets above every screen in a way I’ve never seen before.”

Advertisement

Several players on the team were a part of its championship-winning soccer team in the fall, which Marani said added to the close-knit nature of the group.

“We talk in Norwell that we’re too small to not play three sports,” he said.

Marani has met the families of the players on the team, and coached some of their siblings, too.

“It’s a really nice climate on the team, that I’m so lucky to be a part of and include my family in it, too,” he said. “Sixteen kids on the team and I could say something about every one of them. They’re a great bunch of kids and I’m very proud of them.”

Division 3 State

St. Mary’s 80, North Reading 56 — Kellyn Preira (25 points), Yirsey Queliz (17 points), Niya Morgen (14 points), and AJ Hyacinthe (13 points) led the second-seeded Spartans (22-3) through to the quarterfinals.

Division 4 State

Mashpee 47, Wahconah 45 — More than 190 miles from home, Hialeh Turner-Foster delivered 20 points, Amiyah Peters added 15, Stella Stucci hauled in two key offensive rebounds off missed free throws, and Cheyenne Hendricks sank a clutch free throw with 25 seconds left to lift the 15th-seeded Falcons (17-7) to the second-round upset of No. 2 Wahconah (17-5) in Dalton.

Mashpee will play the winner of Wednesday’s Millbury-Northbridge game.

Vitoria Poejo contributed to this story.



