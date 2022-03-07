fb-pixel Skip to main content
Patriots release linebacker Kyle Van Noy ahead of NFL free agency period

By Jim McBride Globe Staff,Updated March 7, 2022, 44 minutes ago
Kyle Van Noy celebrated a sack against the Falcons in November.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

The Patriots created some salary-cap space Monday, releasing veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy, which clears just over $4.1 million, a league source confirmed.

The move nearly doubles New England’s available cap space to approximately $9 million.

Van Noy was in his second go-around in New England after signing a two-year deal last offseason worth a maximum of $13.2 million. He had inked a four-year contract with the Dolphins in 2020 but was released after just one season in South Florida.

Van Noy, who will turn 31 this month, was a valuable and versatile veteran who fit well into New England’s varied defensive schemes. He had been used as a hybrid player who could rush off the edge, stop the run, and even drop into coverage.

This story will be updated.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.

