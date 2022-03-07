Patriots release linebacker Kyle Van Noy ahead of NFL free agency period

The move nearly doubles New England’s available cap space to approximately $9 million.

The Patriots created some salary-cap space Monday, releasing veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy, which clears just over $4.1 million, a league source confirmed.

Van Noy was in his second go-around in New England after signing a two-year deal last offseason worth a maximum of $13.2 million. He had inked a four-year contract with the Dolphins in 2020 but was released after just one season in South Florida.

Van Noy, who will turn 31 this month, was a valuable and versatile veteran who fit well into New England’s varied defensive schemes. He had been used as a hybrid player who could rush off the edge, stop the run, and even drop into coverage.

This story will be updated.

