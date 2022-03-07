Top seed St. John’s Prep in the zone, rolls over Winchester in Division 1 boys’ hockey

For the majority of the first period, Prep (19-3) generated excellent chances, but Winchester sophomore goaltender Max Lowenburg stood tall in net. Lowenburg made eight saves in the first 11 minutes to keep the game knotted at zero.

From the outset Monday night, the No. 1 seed St. John’s Prep boys’ hockey team dominated all three zones in its Division 1 Round of 16 matchup with No. 16 Winchester at Essex Sports Center in Middleton, rolling to a 7-0 win and looking impressive in doing it.

Lowenburg could only do so much, however, as Prep finally broke through with two late goals in the first, opening the floodgates for the remaining 30 minutes.

It was Prep’s leading scorer in the regular season, junior Will Van Sicklin, who opened the scoring by putting one past Lowenburg at the near post. Then sophomore Jake Vana doubled the lead after a fortunate bounce off the back glass fell right on his stick and he deposited it into an open net.

Prep’s dominance continued into the second, when juniors Aidan Holland and Jimmy Ayers scored. Prep didn’t stop in the third, peppering Winchester with 16 shots, three of which ended up in the back of the net. Tommy Sarni, Christian Rosa and Joe Melanson tallied goals in the third.

Eagles senior captain Pierce Blaeser left his mark on the game with three assists.

Despite a sluggish end to the season in which Prep dropped two of its final four games, the Eagles look more than prepared to make a deep tournament run.

“You’re going to have ups, you’re going to have downs, but once the playoffs come, it’s got to be all up,” Blaeser said. “It was just a matter of coming together in the locker room and being a family.”

Despite the commanding performance Monday night, Hanson still believes his team can improve as it heads into a quarterfinal matchup Thursday (5:30, Essex Sports Center) against No. 9 Braintree.

“We want to be better when we play our next game,” Hanson said. “You can’t be satisfied with what we did out there tonight, we have to continue to do more.”

Braintree 3, Pope Francis 0 — Junior forward Nick Fasano buried a slap shot from the high slot in the second period and Jack Fitzgerald (20 saves) earned the shutout as the No. 9 Wamps (17-3-2) eliminated the No. 8 Cardinals at the Olympia Ice Center in West Springfield.

“Total team win from the goaltender out,” coach Dave Fasano said. “We had six solid defensemen tonight, four lines going. We continue to use our speed to our advantage, continue to do the little things, get the puck in deep and forechecking. We stuck to our game plan, what’s been working for us.”

Braintree added a pair of late empty-netters by junior forwards Kyle Hutchinson and Charlie DiMartino to seal its spot in the quarterfinals against top seed St. John’s Prep.

“Not saying we were huge underdogs, but it’s a really good win for our team,” Fasano said. “We’re going to move on to St. John’s Prep and it’s going to be a tough game, but our guys are playing tough so we’ll battle. We’re ready to go and we’ll give Prep a game.”

Pope Francis, which shared the Super 8 championship in 2020 and reached the title game the two previous seasons, finished 13-6-2.

Xaverian 4, St. Mary’s 2 — Will Irving and Joe DiMartino scored goals a minute apart in the first period to give the No. 2 Hawks (18-3-1) the lead, which they never relinquished in their first-round victory at Canton Ice House.

Braden O’Hara’s goal on a 2 on 1 pushed Xaverian’s lead to 3-0 in the second before the No. 15 Spartans (11-8-5) took advantage of the power play with goals from Dan Domeniconi and Cam McGongagle to cut it to 3-2 entering the third. Jake Curley got a big insurance goal for the Hawks with 11:40 to go.

Brendan Flanagan made 22 saves for the Hawks.

Division 2 State

Gloucester 6, Marblehead 4 — Sophomore forward Emerson Marshall scored a hat trick to lead the second-seeded Fishermen (18-4-0) to the victory at Dorothy Talbot Rink. Sophomore Brett Cunningham scored and racked up three assists. Senior forward Jack Costanzo’s empty-net goal extinguished any thoughts of a comeback.

Masconomet 5, Quincy 1 — Jack Mertz (goal, assist) and AJ Sacco (goal, assist) paced No. 4 Masconomet (16-4-2) to a Round of 16 win at Haverhill Valley Forum. Michael Bevilacqua, Ben Cohen and Chris O’Grady contributed one goal apiece. Will Martin scored for the No. 13 Presidents (12-8-2) to tie it in the second period before Bevilacqua got the game-winner to spark a three-goal surge in the period for Masco.

Tewksbury 3, Longmeadow 0 — Nick Dicioccio and Sean Lane scored to break the game open in the second period and the top-seeded Redmen (19-2) blanked the No. 16 Lancers in a Round of 16 game at Breakaway Ice Center. Aaron Connelly added a third-period goal for Tewksbury, which had a 35-12 advantage in shot. Ben O’Keefe earned the shutout.

Division 3 State

Marlborough 8, Essex Tech 0 — Marcus Chrisafideis returned to the lineup after missing two games with an injury and scored five goals as the top-seeded Panthers (19-1-1) rolled to the Round of 16 win at Navin Skating Rink. Mark Evangelous, Jeremy Lacroix and Braden Deckers also scored for Marlboro.

Correspondents AJ Traub and Vitoria Poejo contributed to this story.