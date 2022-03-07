Video of throwing away trash got EJ Perry the attention, but his performance at the NFL Combine really turned heads

“Every morning you get up to open the parking lot and it would be destroyed with trash from the night before from the beach,” Perry said by phone on Monday. “It was my job to pick up the trash before you open.”

Perry is wired to clean up after himself and others. The last three summers, he has worked as a parking lot attendant in Hampton Beach, N.H.

Anyone who knows Brown quarterback EJ Perry wasn’t surprised to see the video of him cleaning up trash last weekend on the sideline at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Sure enough, the mundane act of picking up trash earned Perry a moment of fame. Perry, an Andover native, went viral on social media thanks to a video that was shared by the NFL to its millions of viewers. The video was just a minute of Perry throwing away water bottles on the sideline at Lucas Oil Stadium at the end of the day’s workouts. But it reached almost 200,000 views as of Monday evening because of what it showed — a genuine act of humility by someone who didn’t know he was being recorded.

Perry was embarrassed, because he knows it looks like he was playing it up for the attention. But he says he didn’t know he was being filmed with a camera phone.

“It took two minutes to do. It wasn’t a big deal,” said Perry, 23. “I was picking up my trash and I was like, ‘Well, I’m not just going to walk past all this trash.’ It’s unfortunate that that was the viral sensation to come out of the Combine. I don’t want someone to draft me because of how I pick up trash.”

Perry doesn’t have to worry about that. Whether he gets taken in April’s NFL Draft or signs as an undrafted free agent, he has given teams plenty of football reasons to like him.

A two-time, first team All-Ivy League selection who was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2021, Perry has been excelling in the pre-draft process.

He was named the offensive MVP of the East-West Shrine Bowl in February, then had an excellent performance at last week’s NFL Combine.

Perry, who spent his first two college seasons at Boston College before transferring to Brown, blew away the field in athletic testing.

He finished second among quarterbacks in the 40-yard dash (4.65), vertical jump (34½ inches) and broad jump (10 feet, 3 inches), and was first in the three-cone drill (6.85 seconds) and 20-yard shuttle (4.18). NFL Next Gen Stats said Perry tabulated the highest athleticism score of all the quarterbacks at the Combine.

Perry also got good news on the measurements he couldn’t train for. Although he is a little undersized for a quarterback at 6 feet 2 inches, his hands measured 9 inches, which is often considered the benchmark for NFL quarterbacks.

And Perry more than held his own during passing drills, exhibiting accuracy on a variety of throws. Most quarterbacks left Indianapolis last Friday, but the NFL asked Perry and four other quarterbacks to stay for three extra days to throw passes when the running backs performed their drills.

“All in all, I felt like I did what I wanted to do,” Perry said Monday, shortly after arriving in Massachusetts. “Now it’s back to just trying to get better for these next three weeks before pro day.”

Perry was a busy man during his week at the Combine, particularly earlier in the week. On each of his first two days, Perry had a four-hour block to conduct official interviews with teams, which amounted to 15-minute “speed dating” sessions.

“It was definitely hectic,” Perry said. “You’re sitting there meeting with one team, and there’s two guys from the next two teams following you so they can have their place in line to make sure they get with you.”

Perry estimates he met with about 20 teams in Indy, mostly with quarterback coaches. The Texans were the only team to meet Perry with their head coach and general manager, and Perry went over his college film with Lovie Smith and Nick Caserio. Perry didn’t meet the Patriots, but they were one of about 16 teams to speak with Perry last month at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Perry’s agent, Sean Stellato from Salem, said he met informally with all 32 teams throughout the week in Indy.

Perry said the questioning was straightforward, and the only tough one he really faced was about his decision to transfer from BC, which he did because he lost a QB competition to Anthony Brown.

“I think some teams didn’t need to do formal interviews with him because he really doesn’t have many question marks off the field,” Stellato said.

Perry said he didn’t get any goofy questions that are sometimes part of the draft process, like, “Would you rather be a dog or a cat?”

“I’ve heard that people get asked that type of stuff,” Perry said. “I didn’t get anything like that. They must know what my preference is I guess.”

Where Perry stands in the draft conversation is still anyone’s guess. The only Ivy League quarterback drafted in the last 25 years was Harvard’s Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2005, but Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network has a late-round grade on Perry and said Monday that Perry “moved really well” at the Combine. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com also has Perry as a late-round pick, and said Perry has the toughness and talent as an athlete to become “a valuable Swiss Army Knife who’s able to help at a variety of positions,” comparing him with the Saints’ Taysom Hill.

Perry has one last chance to impress the scouts during his Pro Day March 22 at Holy Cross. But there’s no question he has already impressed teams with his performance at the Combine, and his humility as captured on video.

“Oh gosh. It’s just whatever, not a big deal,” Perry said. “Now back to the work so I can make the most of the next opportunity.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.