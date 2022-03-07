A photo of Ukrainian civilians killed in a Russian mortar strike highlights the toll of war

In order to get to the route, civilians huddled under a destroyed bridge over the Irpin River before small groups decided to make a run for it to get to Kyiv, crossing about 100 yards of exposed street. According to a video of the blast shared by the Times, civilians were walking along the sidewalk of the street when a shell hit the center of the road, sending a cloud of smoke into the air and killing the family that was nearby. The Times reported that the children included a teenage boy and a girl who appeared to be about 8 years old.

Lynsey Addario, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist, captured the photo for The New York Times on Sunday as a mother, her two children, and a family friend tried to reach an evacuation route into Kyiv, the Times reported .

A photo of a fleeing young family dead on a street outside Kyiv as a result of a Russian mortar strike has become a symbol of the plight of refugees and the toll the war has wreaked on Ukrainian civilians trying to reach safety.

A Ukrainian serviceman looked on as evacuees crossed a destroyed bridge as they flee the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on Monday. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

The man who was traveling with the young family had a pulse when soldiers ran over to check on him, the Times reported, but he later died. A green case found near the family contained a dog, the Times reported, and barking could be heard in the video. The photo shows the soldiers huddled around the man as the young family is lying on the ground in their winter coats with backpacks on their bodies. A blue suitcase leans tilted on a curb next to where the mother is laying.

Addario, who has covered multiple wars and humanitarian crises, said in an interview with Times Radio, a radio station from the UK’s The Times and The Sunday Times, that on Sunday she was heading toward an evacuation route for civilians, a site she “didn’t really believe” that Russian troops would target.

“For me, this was outrageous,” Addario said. “I literally watched them zero in on civilians, a passageway that was known to be used for civilians so I think the importance of journalists on the ground here is more pronounced than ever for me, because we have [Russian President Vladimir] Putin saying he is not targeting civilians and I was there, and I witnessed it. We need these accounts public, we need people to see what’s happening, we need to show that the propaganda he’s saying is just not true.”

Addario said after she arrived to the route, she was standing behind a cement wall for cover while assessing the situation. Mortar sounds started coming in about 200 meters away from where she was, Addario said, but she assumed Russians were targeting an area nearby where the Ukrainian military was stationed. A security advisor suggested that they leave, but their car was near where the soldiers were positioned, so Addario said she didn’t want to run toward that area. The shells began coming in closer and closer to the civilians, Addario said, and the blast shown in the video landed 20 meters from where she was.

“We were very, very lucky,” Addario said. “We were in a sort of cement box so we hit the ground immediately.”

A video of the blast was captured by a freelance videographer traveling with the Times team. Warning: The video below contains graphic images.

The graphic image illustrated the devastation the war has created, and the photo ricocheted across the Internet and in international newspapers, allowing people who are not experiencing the conflict directly to viscerally understand its toll. Addario’s photo of the family was featured on the top third of the Times’ front page on Monday.

Such photos from journalists capturing the hardship of people fleeing armed conflict or humanitarian crises have become worldwide symbols of those plights, such as the photo of the body of a Syrian boy that was washed ashore in Turkey after his family tried to flee the war in 2015 and “The Napalm Girl,” the photo that captured the horror of children fleeing from a Napalm bombing during the Vietnam War in 1972.

On Instagram, Addario said her photo of the Ukrainian family captures “the brutal toll of war.”

“I’ve witnessed many horrors in the past twenty years of covering war, but the intentional targeting of children and women is pure evil,” she wrote.

The deaths come amid talks between Ukraine and Russia about the implementation of limited ceasefires and the establishment of “humanitarian corridors” to allow civilians in Ukraine to flee. Russian President Vladimir Putin denied in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron that Russian forces are targeting civilians, according to French officials, the Times reported. The United States and Ukraine have accused Putin of deliberately targeting them.

On Monday, Russia announced a new push for safe corridors for civilians in Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Sumy, but some evacuation routes led to Russia and Belarus, a Russian-allied country, drawing criticism from Ukraine. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said after the talks that “there were some small positive shifts regarding logistics of humanitarian corridors.”

