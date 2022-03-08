Capturing the full scope of Martin Parr’s career at McMullen Museum of Art

At the McMullen Museum of Art at Boston College, you can see a smattering: Parr’s countrymen sunburnt and squinting at a beach rimmed with asphalt, or packed shoulder to shoulder at a seaside chip shop, united by a communal yearning for the deep fried.

If you know the British photographer Martin Parr at all, it’s likely for “The Last Resort,” his starkly unforgiving series of pictures from the 1980s that captured pasty working-class Britons crammed together in cringe-inducing acts of communal leisure.

Folded into “Martin Parr: Time and Place,” the largest museum survey of his career in the US so far, the pictures are a small sampling of the work that both made him famous and brought a raft of unintended consequences: “The Last Resort” was classist voyeurism, critics said, objectifying the UK’s lumpenproletariat with a self-satisfied leer. In Margaret Thatcher’s Britain, where union-busting and disregard for the working class were practically Tory policy, the series touched a raw nerve.

No matter, it seemed, that Parr had been no less pitiless in his portrayals of old-guard British conservatives in a parallel series “The Cost of Living”; it was filled with portly men and matronly women in too-thick makeup snacking on canapés and air-kissing in a hideous pantomime of every upper-class cliche you can imagine. Parr’s interest, or so it seemed, was to denigrate everyone equally.

Martin Parr, "Election party aboard the SS Great Britain," from "The Cost of Living," 1988. Martin Parr, © Martin Parr/MAGNUM PHOTOS

Bits of both series are here at the McMullen. Given their renown, they’re undeniably the marquee offerings. But in the context of the span of Parr’s career, they’re just as undeniably its extremes. Parr has always had a bone-dry sense of the ridiculous; another series sampled here, “Small World,” taken at global tourism meccas, is far more concerned with the performative silliness of the tourist hordes than with the sites themselves. But in Parr’s best-known work, his love of the visual one-liner tends to overshadow the deep thinking behind it. The intention of “Time and Place” is a deeper look over a long arc.

At its core, it’s the exhibition version of “From the Pope to a Flat White: Ireland 1979-2019,″ Parr’s most recent book. It says something of his popular reputation, I think, that I was mostly unaware of his deep dedication to bearing witness to Irish social change over the past four decades until the book was released in 2020. I’ll admit it’s a little odd to walk into a Martin Parr show and see a room lined with grainy 8-by-10-inch, black-and-white pictures, given his renown for big, gaudy full-color pictures made with unrelenting flash. That’s the weight of expectation bearing down. If he’s been a victim of his own success, then “Time and Place” is part recovery effort.

Martin Parr, "The Pope gives mass at Phoenix Park (Ireland)," 1979. © Martin Parr/MAGNUM PHOTOS

Settle in, and you can start to see Parr in the context of the very best documentarians of his era, with a steadiness and commitment to the inexorable slowness of change. The pope in the title is quite literal: Parr started photographing Irish society in 1979, the same year that Pope John Paul II came to Ireland, drawing followers by the hundreds of thousands.

It was a fractious moment. Violent conflict with the United Kingdom was roiling. Ireland was isolated, an impoverished agrarian state built around its Catholic faith while most of its Western European peer nations had long since evolved into industrial, increasingly secular societies.

The pope’s visit was momentous, a pivotal point that only became clear in hindsight. Parr has tracked the country’s quick evolution, and he started then and there. I was struck by the shabby hordes in his pictures back then, trudging through Dublin’s Phoenix Park for a glimpse; the images have an understated, un-Parr-like solemnity, a timeless scene of collective communion bathed in otherworldly glow.

Martin Parr, "Glenbeigh Races, County Kerry," 1983. Martin Parr/Magnum Photos

They paired well with Parr’s early-′80s pictures here of a society frozen in time: a horse-racing scene on the beach that could as easily have been shot in the 1920s; old men with their donkeys outside the pub; a woman peering through a window on a city street with a cow in tow. He could have left it at that, a tidy tale partly told. Instead, Parr identified a countercurrent and dove in. In parallel with scenes of rural traditionalism, he photographed ebullient Irish youth gathering in dance halls, which gave them refuge to meet and mingle away from the strictures of Irish Catholic society. The clubs had names like “Coney Island” and “Mayflower Ballroom,” a clear nod to a generation determined to look outward past the strictures of Irish society to the exploding youth culture in America and beyond.

Martin Parr, "Mayflower Ballroom, Drumshanbo, County Leitrim (Ireland)," 1983. Martin Parr, © Martin Parr/MAGNUM PHOTOS

Alongside an Ireland mired in old ways, a new one was sprouting. However slow modernity’s creep, Parr bore witness to it; as Ireland evolved, so did his work. A 1981 picture he calls “Bungalow Bliss, Westport, County Mayo” brims with Parrian glee: Still using black and white, he captures a modest house that looks plucked from a Dallas suburb, complete with a longhorn skull.

It’s strange and funny and discordant, and very Martin Parr; but in the continuum of pictures leading to it, its tension has a context a single image lacks. So it’s less jarring to round the corner to find that Parr turned from black-and-white to color film almost in that moment, a technical shift that mirrored a society in sudden fast forward.

In the early ′80s, Ireland started courting foreign investment with an aggressively favorable corporate tax regime — the beginnings of the “Irish tiger” economic renaissance — and Parr’s pivot to color matched up with accelerating times. While he made sure to be on hand for visual punch lines — Parr, maybe a little predictably, shot the first-ever McDonald’s drive-through in Ireland in 1986, a picture that’s also here — he buffered those obvious images with nuanced pictures of transformation.

Martin Parr, "Show homes, Dublin," 1986. Martin Parr/Magnum Photos

Looking at his photographs of tract homes, holiday parks, and shopping malls — cheap, nasty newness, a North American specialty — I thought of the great American photographer Stephen Shore and his fascination with gas stations, intersections, and parking lots, an aesthetic bound up with the “New Topographics” landscape photography movement of the 1960s and ′70s.

But Parr’s concern has always been the social landscape, as unforgiving as it can sometimes be, and how economics shape the lives of the people within it. With a long view, what emerges is a clear-eyed empathy, unflinching and raw. His lens doesn’t mock so much as clarify; it can seem merciless, but it’s only the truth.

In Ireland, that project continues: The newest pictures here, from just the last few years, are of a now-globalized Ireland replete with hipster cafes and co-working spaces. Some things never change: In one picture, blasé youth captured in the glare of his too-close flash amid what appear to be artisanal pastries and fair-trade espresso scowl mildly, off-guard — Parr’s affable mischief intact.

But taking too many of his pictures as one-offs runs the danger of misreading his longstanding desire to see the world more broadly, and in the sharpest relief. “Time and Place” is a monument to the folly of jumping to conclusions. It offers an opportunity to see Parr in the fuller context of his ultimately tender, humanist gaze. True to documentary tradition, Parr’s priority is to bear witness to history; true to himself, he captures the fragile, funny fallibility we share.

MARTIN PARR: TIME AND PLACE

Through June 5. McMullen Museum of Art, Boston College, 2101 Commonwealth Ave. 617-552-8587, www.bc.edu/sites/artmuseum

Murray Whyte can be reached at murray.whyte@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TheMurrayWhyte.