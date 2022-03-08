At the Paradise, Wet Leg show what the buzz is all about

Before Wet Leg took the Paradise Rock Club’s stage on Monday night, a recent rock chestnut floated out of the speakers: “Last Nite,” the 2001 breakthrough by the mop-topped New Yorkers the Strokes. Its choppy riffs doubled as a nod to where Wet Leg was at that moment. Two decades ago, Julian Casablancas and his buddies made up the moment’s buzz band, filling venues and column inches on both sides of the Atlantic; in 2022, the ways in which musicians achieve “success” are very different, but there’s no denying that Wet Leg have electrified the rock world; their catchy, sardonic singles are supercharged by a defiant exuberance, one that’s attracted enough attention for them to sell out the Paradise a month before the release of their debut full-length.

Combining a metronomic beat with a thudding bassline and kindling-dry spoken vocals, Wet Leg’s debut single “Chaise Longue” became an unexpected summer jam soon after it was released last June. It was ridiculously fun to listen to even on repeat, and it established the duo of vocalist-guitarist Rhian Teasdale and guitarist-vocalist Hester Chambers as some mud in the eye to anyone taking guitar-based music too seriously. “Wet Dream,” a bouncy kiss-off that turns a DVD of Vincent Gallo’s 1998 directorial debut “Buffalo ‘66″ into a referendum on toxic masculinity while also having a whoop-along refrain, followed in the fall; a worthy B-side to the much-tweeted-about A that was “Chaise Longue,” it proved that Teasdale and Chambers, who hail from the Isle of Wight off England’s southern coast, were one of the early 2020s’ most exciting, unpredictable new acts.