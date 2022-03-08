‘Russian Doll’ trailer offers few clues about season 2

Nope, according to the trailer just released, the new episodes of the time-loop dramedy are going to offer plenty of new strangeness. Not much is clear in the clip, which, like so many clips these days, is built to be simultaneously alluring and opaque. We see that Natasha Lyonne’s Nadia and Charlie Barnett’s Alan will both be back, in New York City. We see Nadia on a subway train, Nadia climbing up stairs into a graveyard, Nadia rolling down the subway stairs, Alan with a mustache and a grin, an image of the bathroom door from season 1, and other trippy stuff.

Maybe season 2 of “Russian Doll” is going to be season 1 all over again?

Fittingly, the season is going to be released on the Universal Stoner Holy Day, 4/20, known in certain circles as simply April 20. Created by Lyonne, Leslye Headland, and Amy Poehler, the show premiered in February 2019, which means it has been gone for three long years.

So you have about six week to catch up on season 1, which was among my favorite shows of 2019. It’s a blend of farce, slapstick, black comedy, and straight-up psychological drama. As she weathers a jarring “Groundhog Day”-like death-rebirth loop, Nadia begins to see how her nihilistic New Yorker act is protecting her from unexplored grief for her mother, who died when she was a child.

According to the official synopsis of season 2, which is set four years after season 1, Nadia and Alan discover “an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations.” The new cast members include Annie Murphy from “Schitt’s Creek” and “Kevin Can F**K Himself.”

