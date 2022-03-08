With tech stocks down, how long will Wayfair’s pandemic gains last?

That’s the question hanging over many tech companies, including one of the biggest successes in Boston.

But as the pandemic starts to diminish, how many of the new habits will stick?

Since the start of the COVID pandemic, and especially during periods of severe lockdowns, people changed their habits in a big way. Can’t go to the store? Have groceries delivered. Can’t go to the gym? Get a Peloton bike. Can’t get together? Meet on Zoom.

Online furniture retailer Wayfair was a huge beneficiary of the lockdowns, as people wanted to upgrade their homes and were more willing to shop online to avoid going to a store. For the 12 months from April 1, 2020, through March 31, 2021, Wayfair sales totaled $15.3 billion, a 61 percent increase from the prior 12 months and a huge boon for the company, which had seen sales growth slip below 20 percent before COVID. Meanwhile, Wayfair’s stock price zoomed from $52 a share to almost $315 at the end of last March.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

But since then, it has slumped. For the rest of 2021, sales declined by 7 percent, punctuated by a recent fourth-quarter report showing sales were down 11 percent. And Wayfair’s stock price has lost most of its big gain, closing at $126.23 on Monday. That’s a loss of 45 percent in the past three months and 60 percent since the high last March.

Advertisement

To be fair, plenty of other tech high-fliers also have crashed. Peloton is down 46 percent in the past three months, Netflix lost 44 percent, and Zoom Video is down 40 percent.

Analysts are split over whether Wayfair has simply lost a temporary lift during COVID or has permanently gained a host of new customers now happy to shop online for furniture. The answer could make or break the 20-year-old company, which employs close to 17,000 people. It also has struggled with supply-chain issues that have pushed up prices and reduced inventories worldwide.

Advertisement

“Wayfair is a much larger platform than it was pre-COVID with better brand recognition,” Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman noted. But he’s not terribly hopeful about a recovery anytime soon. The furniture category “was over-consumed and is beginning to under-punch the overall consumer economy, which is additionally risky given the category’s cyclicality.”

Niraj Shah, Wayfair’s cofounder and chief executive, has a more long-term view. “We think of it as a pendulum,” he told analysts. “Beginning of COVID, it swung very, very strongly to online. And on our way out of COVID, it’s swinging the other way. We think it’s now coming back towards the middle ... We’re excited about where we’re headed.”

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.