Massport gets first shipping route to Vietnam

The Massachusetts Port Authority has landed its first shipping route to Vietnam, announcing a deal on Tuesday with Zim Integrated Shipping Services to serve the Conley cargo terminal in South Boston every other week. Zim’s route will connect South China and Vietnam to Baltimore, New York, and Boston via the Suez Canal. Massport officials have long been seeking a Vietnam route, in large part because of the increasing demand from New England companies with manufacturing partners there. The Israeli company will start with smaller ships on the route but eventually is expected to transition to bigger ships to accommodate the demand. The Conley terminal is also served by Mediterranean Shipping Co., which transports goods to and from Europe on a weekly basis, and the Ocean Alliance, which provides service to China. Ocean Alliance had suspended its weekly visits to Boston last fall because of a logjam at the Savannah, Ga., port. But the shipping alliance has started intermittent service to Boston again, with a goal of resuming regular weekly service again in June. — JON CHESTO

FINANCE

N.H. firm to pay $1.5m in penalties over fee structure

A Manchester, N.H., venture capital firm agreed to pay about $1.5 million in penalties to the Securities and Exchange Commission and Secretary of State Bill Galvin’s office to resolve investigations into concerns the firm misled investors about its fee structure for funds that it manages. Alumni Ventures Group reached agreements last week to pay $750,000 to Galvin’s securities office and $700,000 to the SEC, while AV founder Michael Collins agreed to pay an additional $100,000 to the SEC. Rather than spread the firm’s 2 percent annual management fee over the course of the funds’ 10-year term, as some investors had been led to believe, the firm was assessing an upfront 20-percent management fee. AV also agreed to repay $4.7 million to the affected funds as a result, essentially equaling the interest AV would have paid if it borrowed the money from the funds over that timeframe. AV said it made its marketing materials clearer two years ago when it was contacted by regulators, and that it is pleased to “reach this final resolution, add clarity and move forward supporting more great startups.” — JON CHESTO

UKRAINE

Iconic American companies pull out of Russia

McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, and General Electric — ubiquitous global brands and symbols of US corporate might — all announced Tuesday they were temporarily suspending their business in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. “Our values mean we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine,” McDonald’s president and chief executive Chris Kempczinski said in an open letter to employees. The Chicago-based burger giant said it will temporarily close 850 stores but continue paying its 62,000 employees in Russia “who have poured their heart and soul into our McDonald’s brand.” Last Friday, Starbucks had said that it was donating profits from its 130 Russian stores — owned and operated by Kuwait-based franchisee Alshaya Group —to humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine. But on Tuesday, the company changed course and said it would temporarily close those stores. Alshaya Group will continue to pay Starbucks’ 2,000 Russian employees, Starbucks president and chief executive Kevin Johnson said in an open letter to employees. Coca-Cola Co. announced it was suspending its business in Russia, but it offered few details. General Electric also said in a Twitter post that it was suspending its operations in Russia. GE said two exceptions would be essential medical equipment and support for existing power services in Russia. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

WIRELESS

Apple’s new budget iPhone will cost more

Apple on Tuesday unveiled a new version of its budget-priced iPhone that’s capable of connecting to ultrafast 5G wireless networks, an upgrade that’s already been available on the company’s upscale models for more than a year. The latest iPhone SE marks the first upgrade to the bare-bones version of Apple’s most popular product in nearly two years. In the latest sign of the inflationary pressures that have been roiling the economy, the new iPhone SE will sell for $429 — an 8 percent increase from $399 price tag for the last version that rolled out it nearly two years ago during the early stages of the pandemic. The new iPhone SE will be available in stores March 18. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

Breeze Airways adds flights at T.F. Green

Breeze Airways has added five new nonstop flights out of Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, including the airport’s first flight to the West Coast, airline and state officials said Tuesday. The low-cost airline’s twice-weekly flights to Columbus, Ohio; Jacksonville, Fla.; Savannah, Ga.; Richmond, Va.; and Los Angeles are scheduled to start in May and June. Breeze Airways already offers nonstop service to Pittsburgh: Charleston, South Carolina; and Norfolk, Virginia out of Green. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENTERTAINMENT

Amazon to offer live audio app

Amazon is launching a live audio app designed to reinvent radio by letting people become DJs, playing songs, and chatting with listeners. Amp, as the app is called, will be available starting Tuesday on Apple’s app store. Users will be able to access a music catalog that includes “tens of millions” of songs from Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, and independent labels, Amazon said in a release. The app, which is still in its beta phase, will be invite-only at first and require an access code, which Amazon will give away through a waitlist, on its social channels and in a newsletter. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CYBERSECURITY

Google to buy Mandiant for $5.4b

Google announced one of its largest acquisitions Tuesday, paying roughly $5.4 billion for the cybersecurity company Mandiant, a provider of services that help businesses prepare for and respond to cyberattacks. In adding more cybersecurity services, Google is trying to differentiate its cloud computing business from that of Amazon and Microsoft. The rival companies have had a larger share of the cloud market for leasing servers, computing power, and Internet services to other companies. The acquisition of Mandiant, which is based in Virginia and has more than 2,300 employees, is Google’s second-largest deal ever, trailing only the company’s $12.5 acquisition of the phone company Motorola that was announced in 2011, according to Dan Ives, an analyst with Wedbush Securities. — NEW YORK TIMES

MORTGAGES

Better.com to fire workers as lending slows

Better.com, the mortgage lending company, plans to fire more than a third of its staff this week, the company said on Tuesday, a move that comes three months after its chief executive, Vishal Garg, set off an outcry by firing more than 900 employees on a Zoom call. The company, which is backed by SoftBank and has just over 9,000 employees in the United States and India, hired aggressively during the pandemic, quadrupling in size, at a time when mortgage rates were low and the online lending market expanded. — NEW YORK TIMES

