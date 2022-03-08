Gourmet — and no-guilt — pancake and waffle mixes

The pancake and waffle mixes from Otherworld are chock-full of good ingredients, like whole-wheat flour, protein powder, fiber, and dehydrated fruits and vegetables ground into powders. There is no sugar or anything artificial added. The new line of mixes (plant-based and dairy-free) was developed by Southborough native Jen Ballen with partner Joe Magliano, who founded the New York company with a team of dietitians and chefs, such as Dan Giusti, the former head chef of the renowned restaurant Noma, and chef Brooke Siem, a champion on the Food Network show “Chopped.” One choice labeled Original has dates and zucchini. Another, Apple Cinnamon, combines apples and sweet potato and has an appealing hint of the cinnamon. The Chocolate mix blends cacao, beetroot, and reishi mushroom, and is delightfully chocolaty, while Banana Chocolate Chip features dates, banana, cauliflower, and is laced with unsweetened chocolate chips. The subtle sweetness of the fruits comes through rather than the veggies. Some of the ingredients are upcycled, meaning they would otherwise be wasted. Add only water and the pancakes and waffles griddle up to be fluffy, and delicious. A stack is a sneaky way to get kids to eat something nutritious in the morning — or any time of day. The mixes come in 14-ounce recyclable cans ($30 for 3), and are available at eatotherworld.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND