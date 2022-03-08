It’s high time you heard of J. Kenji Lopez-Alt

The Boston-born author, who lives in Seattle, is known as Kenji to his legions of fans, including more than 1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel . He’s a chef, restaurateur, and writer with an impressive CV: He graduated from MIT, spent time in a number of high-profile Boston kitchens ( Uni , No. 9 Park , Toro ), worked at Cook’s Illustrated , was the culinary director for the site Serious Eats and now consults to it, has a column in The New York Times, won a James Beard award for his cooking and science book, “The Food Lab,” and appears regularly on Milk Street Radio . His recipe testing and food knowledge is exhaustive (also exhausting).

In all the years I’ve been reading J. Kenji Lopez-Alt, there were elements about his writing that were maddening. They all had a quality of best this and best that, as if he’s saying, change the way you’re doing things and you can cook as well as I do.

But he seems different now, at least if you read his latest book, “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques.” You hear someone who’s giving you all kinds of alternatives in recipes, in the techniques, in the way you operate in your kitchen.

He’s stopped his routine of everything he makes being the best, which was the impression he gave in “The Food Lab.” Last month, Helen Rosner of The New Yorker asked him about this in a Q&A she wrote. His response: “I think back then I used [best] a lot more just because I was writing for a food blog every day, and ‘best’ gives you more clicks than ‘really good.’ These days, I don’t really care about clicks, and so I very rarely say something is ‘best.’ "

In “The Wok,” he offers something of an apology for what he used to say. He writes, “In the West there seems to be this idea that it’s impossible to make a great stir-fry without one of those high-powered restaurant-style burners. (I’m probably partially responsible for this misconception.)” If you want to cook the array of dishes in “The Wok,” use whatever you have. “It’s not like every apartment kitchen in China is outfitted like a restaurant,” he says.

J. Kenji Lopez-Alt, author of "The Wok." Aubrie Pick

The book begins with seven pages on what kind of pan to buy and how to season it (carbon steel from a Chinese restaurant supply store is a good choice). You’ll also find the smoking point of more than 15 kinds of oil (for stir-fries, try rice bran oil or peanut oil); an entire page with photos on “the trigonometry of slicing against the grain,” or how to cut meat for a stir-fry; 10 pages on kinds of rice and how to cook it. He shot all the photos for the book. The tome, which is large and heavy (650-plus pages), is encyclopedic.

Here’s a brief peek at rice. If you want to know how much water to use, first check the chart, which lists seven varieties (jasmine proportions are 1.5 water to 1 rice, basmati 1.75 to 1 rice). Those proportions are for a rice cooker or stovetop; there’s also a column on the chart for a pressure cooker. Lopez-Alt uses a rice cooker.

I use the chart to cook jasmine rice in a saucepan and follow instructions to the letter. The rice is perfect. It’s completely different from my long-standing Pierre Franey method of putting the rice into boiling, salted water. Lopez-Alt brings rice and water to a boil together, covers it, and simmers it for 10 minutes without opening the pot. Then he rests the rice for 5 to 10 minutes to finish absorbing the water. He explains that rinsing rice removes excess starch but admits that he typically skips that step except if he’s making it for immediate use in fried rice. I was surprised to read that rice served in restaurants is made without any salt or seasonings in the water. That explains why it’s often bland.

In a section on stir-fries, Lopez-Alt talks about something called “breath of a wok,” a flavor author Grace Young named “wok hei” (wok aroma). Among the explanations is one that defines it as a taste you get from restaurant food when a well-seasoned wok goes onto a burner with a huge flame, which ultimately gives food a smoky quality. Cooks have tried to get this elusive taste when cooking at home. One technique Lopez-Alt likes, which he learned on YouTube from a Sichuan chef, is to add soy sauce to the edges of the hot wok, not directly onto the food. Lopez-Alt also uses a blow-torch on food. There are three pages, in the form of FAQ, devoted to the subject of wok hei. The book has many FAQ pages on different aspects of cooking.

I made Thai-Style Stir-Fried Ground Pork (Pad Bai Horapa), which is supposed to get two to eight bird chiles (add several fire emojis here); it got jalapenos, one of the author’s suggestions. My market didn’t have the holy basil that’s typical in this stir-fry, so I used regular basil. After assembling the ingredients, the dish took minutes and the mixture of fish sauce, dark soy, and oyster sauce was terrific with pork, basil, and a crispy fried egg on top.

Vietnamese Shrimp and Rice Noodle Salad (Bun Tron Tom), in which the noodles simmer in the shrimp cooking liquid to give them loads of flavor, is garnished with the traditional mixture of carrots, cucumber, cilantro, mint, bean sprouts, and grapefruit (or pomelo). The salad is especially sharp and crisp.

The author was raised on My Mom’s Japanese-Style Mapo Tofu, heavy on the beef, with sweet and salty flavors. It’s still one of his dependable family meals. The recipe in the book, which is made with 4 ounces of ground beef and a sauce based on ¼ cup chicken stock, doesn’t look like the photo. The second time I made it I increased both beef and stock and added more shoyu to the sake and mirin in the sauce.

Lopez-Alt learned about something he calls “the mix” from a San Francisco restaurateur. It’s a blend of shrimp and pork with soy sauce and ginger that goes into many restaurant dishes. Here, it’s the core of an Egg Fried Rice recipe, often called “house fried rice” on Chinese American menus. You begin by cooking eggs in a wok with oil and swirl the pan for 30 seconds until the eggs are puffy and brown at the edges. Turn them, swirl again for a few seconds, and remove them from the pan, or push them aside, as he does on his YouTube channel. By the time the eggs go back into the pan with seasonings, “the mix,” cooked rice, and scallions, and you’re breaking the egg into pieces as you toss the dish, you’ll feel like you know what you’re doing.

And that is the point here. The mellower Lopez-Alt, making Egg Fried Rice on YouTube, shows three methods: first on a high-powered outdoor wok burner in his backyard, then in a wok on a kitchen stovetop, finally in a nonstick skillet on a portable electric burner. Take your pick. You have his blessing.





Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.