Recipe: Celebrate Pi(e) Day with a multi-layered black-bottom peanut butter pie

Makes one 9-inch pie

I first learned about baking a pie on Pi Day years ago when I was working at the flagship Flour Bakery in the South End. Owner Joanne Chang, a graduate of Harvard with a degree in applied mathematics and economics, was once known for her ability to recite more than a few digits of pi, and began baking pies on March 14 (pi begins with 3.14). This recipe for black bottom peanut butter pie has several voluptuous layers -- a chocolate cookie crust covered with chocolate ganache, peanut butter mousse, whipped cream, and a garnish of peanuts and chocolate. The chocolate cookie crust begins with chocolate wafers, or substitute Oreos (without the filling). The black bottom, or the layer of ganache, is made by pouring hot heavy cream over chocolate chips with a touch of corn syrup; the corn syrup keeps the ganache layer soft even when it's refrigerated. While it chills, mix cream cheese and peanut butter for the mousse layer, which is lightened with whipped cream. Spread the mousse onto the ganache and chill once more. The longer the mousse is refrigerated, the more it will set up, yielding a perfect slice. Whipped cream and some crunchy nuts and chocolate top it off. For the ultimate Pi Day experience, break out paper and pencils over dessert and try to calculate the area of everyone's favorite circle: a real pie.

CRUST

30 plain chocolate wafers (6 ounces), such as Nabisco Famous Chocolate Wafers 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Have on hand a 9-inch pie pan.

2. In a food processor, pulse the chocolate wafers until they are finely ground. Transfer them to a bowl. Add the butter and granulated sugar. With a fork, stir the crumbs until the butter is fully incorporated.

3. Transfer the crumbs to the pie pan. Press them into the bottom and sides. Bake for 10 minutes; set aside until no longer hot.

GANACHE

½ cup heavy cream 8 ounces (1 cup) semisweet chocolate chips 1 tablespoon light corn syrup 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1. In a small saucepan, bring the cream to a boil.

2. In a bowl, combine the chocolate chips, corn syrup, and vanilla. Pour the boiling cream over the chocolate. Cover with plastic wrap and set aside for 5 minutes. Remove the wrap and stir the mixture until it is smooth.

3. Pour the ganache into the warm pie crust. Refrigerate the pie for 1 hour, or until cold.

PEANUT BUTTER

8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature 1 cup peanut butter 1 cup confectioners' sugar 1 cup heavy cream 2 teaspoons granulated sugar 1 teaspoon vanilla

1. In an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese and peanut butter until light and fluffy. Slowly beat in the confectioners' sugar, mixing on low in between additions.

2. In a cold bowl with cold beaters, beat the cream, granulated sugar, and vanilla until until they form medium peaks.

3. Gently fold 1/3 of the whipped cream into the peanut butter mixture. Fold in the remaining cream in 2 more additions.

4. Spread the peanut butter mixture on the chilled ganache. Refrigerate 1 to 2 hours.

TOPPING

1 cup heavy cream 1 tablespoon granulated sugar 1 tablespoon dry roasted peanuts, coarsely chopped ½ ounce semi-sweet chocolate, coarsely chopped

1. In an electric mixer, beat the cream and granulated sugar until it forms medium peaks. Spoon the whipped cream onto the peanut butter mousse. Garnish with peanuts and chocolate.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick