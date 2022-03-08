Recipe: Clear Flour Bread’s open-faced rustic fruit tart is a fine way to celebrate Pi(e) Day

Makes one 8-inch square

A gorgeous open-faced tart made with frozen summer fruits is a nice way to celebrate Pi(e) Day. Nicole Walsh, owner with her husband, Jon Goodman, of Clear Flour Bread in Brookline, makes this irresistible, buttery tart. You'll need about three cups of frozen berries and the combinations are only limited by your imagination. For this one, Walsh suggests strawberries and blackberries. The dough ingredients are frozen before you work with them, so they're really cold, and they're made in a mixer with a paddle attachment. Once you've prepared and refrigerated the dough, roll it out, brush it with egg wash, and spread the filling in a circle in the middle. Then fold up the sides to form a square with berries peeking through the center. Top the berries with a brown sugar crumb and bake till golden. Once it's cooled, sprinkle with confectioners' sugar. You can double this recipe easily -- and you should. Take the second one to a friend to share the pi(e) love.

PASTRY

1¼ cups flour ¼ teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon granulated sugar 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into thin slices 1 teaspoon lemon juice 3 tablespoons ice water, or more if needed

1. In a small container that will fit in your freezer, combine the flour, salt, and sugar; stir well. Add the butter slices and toss to coat them with flour. Freeze for 10 minutes.

2. In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, mix the flour and butter on low speed for about 2 minutes, or until the butter is in flat, dime-size pieces.

3. In a measuring cup with a spout, mix the lemon juice and 3 tablespoons of the ice water. With the mixer running on low speed, add the liquid in a slow, steady stream and mix for about 1 minute, or until the mixture looks damp and clumpy. If it feels dry, mix in another 1 tablespoon of ice water.

4. Remove the bowl from the stand and with your hands in the bowl, press the dough clumps together to form a flat disk. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and press it again to form a firm round disk. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or even better, overnight. The dough will keep in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

CRUMB

6 tablespoons flour 2½ tablespoons dark brown sugar ¼ teaspoon salt Pinch of ground cinnamon 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1. In an electric mixer with the paddle attachment, mix the flour, brown sugar, salt, and cinnamon together until combined.

2. Add the butter pieces and mix until crumbly. Stir in the vanilla until combined.

FILLING

1½ tablespoons flour 2 tablespoons cornstarch ¼ teaspoon salt 5 tablespoons granulated sugar 8 ounces frozen sliced strawberries (about 2 cups) 4 ounces frozen blackberries (about 1 cup) Flour (for sprinkling) 1 egg, lightly beaten with 1 tablespoon water (for the egg wash) Confectioners' sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment.

2. In a bowl, whisk the flour, cornstarch, salt, and sugar until blended. Add the strawberries and blackberries and toss to coat the berries with the flour mixture. There will be excess flour in the bowl; that's OK.

3. On a lightly floured counter, roll the dough to a 13-inch circle. Lift it onto the rolling pin and transfer it to the parchment-lined sheet. Brush it all over with the egg wash. Place the berries in the middle of the dough in a circle that is about 8 inches in diameter.

4. Fold the dough over the filling to form a square: First fold the bottom edge up to cover the edge of the filling. Next fold in the left side, then the top, and finally the right side. Tuck the right side corner under the bottom fold to prevent it from unfolding during baking. You should have a square with filling peeking out in the middle. Brush the dough with egg wash. Spread the crumb topping over the fruit.

5. Bake the tart for 55 to 60 minutes, or until the fruit bubbles and the crust is golden brown. Check the tart after 30 minutes. If it looks too dark, cover the crumb topping with a small square of foil.

6. Set the tart on the parchment on a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature, sprinkled with confectioners' sugar.

Sally Pasley Vargas. Adapted from Clear Flour Bread