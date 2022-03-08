fb-pixel Skip to main content
Recipe: Kenji’s mom’s Japanese-style mapo tofu is one of his regular family meals

By Sheryl Julian Globe Correspondent,Updated March 8, 2022, 1 hour ago
Kenji's Mom's Japanese-Style Mapo Tofu, from "The Wok" cookbook by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt.J. Kenji Lopez-Alt

Serves 4

Author J. Kenji Lopez-Alt's mom made this for him when he was growing up. It isn't like the Sichuan version, also in his new book, "The Wok: Recipes and Techniques," but rather very mild with cubes of tofu and ground beef cooked with ginger, soy sauce, sake, and mirin. It's one of his regular family meals.

1teaspoon cornstarch
1tablespoon cold water
2tablespoons peanut oil
8ounces ground beef
2cloves garlic, finely chopped
1piece (1/2-inch) fresh ginger, finely chopped
3 scallions, cut into 1/4-inch pieces, dark and light separated
2tablespoons sake
2tablespoons mirin
2tablespoons soy sauce
½cup chicken stock, dashi, or water
pounds medium to firm silken tofu, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1. In a small bowl, combine the cornstarch and water. With a fork, mix until smooth; set aside.

2. In a wok over high heat, heat the oil until smoking. Add the beef and cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Add the garlic, ginger, and scallions whites and pale greens. Cook, stirring, for 15 seconds, or until fragrant.

3. Add the sake, mirin, soy sauce, and chicken stock. Bring to a boil. Pour in the cornstarch mixture and cook for 30 seconds, or until the liquids thicken.

4. Add the tofu and fold it in carefully so it does not break up too much. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the tofu is hot. Transfer to a serving bowl and sprinkle with scallion greens. Serve with rice and chile oil.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from "The Wok"

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.

