Recipe: Pi(e) Day pies don’t have to be sweet, so try this potato tart with rosemary

Makes one 9-inch tart

Not all Pi(e) Day pies have to be sweet. If you're baking on March 14 (pi begins with 3.14) to celebrate the irrational number, your pie, or in this case, tart, can also be savory. This tart includes layers of very thinly sliced potatoes, which are already cooked, and a simple egg and cream custard in a French tart pan (think quiche, but this has more potatoes and less custard). The all-butter pastry comes together nicely in a food processor and doesn't need to be baked empty ahead of time. Use this dough for any pie, both sweet and savory. Egg and vinegar make the dough easy to roll out and the butter gives it flavor. Two tricky parts to keep an eye on: The potatoes must be cooked before they're layered in the dough, but they go from perfect rounds to a mess in a minute, so pay attention while they cook. If the potatoes do get mushy, drain them and use them anyway. You'll still have delicious results. The other piece that needs your attention is browning the top of the tart. After the round is baked and the custard is just set, sprinkle it with a little olive oil, and slide the tart back into the oven at least a foot from the broiler element. Leave it for just a minute. Both the parchment paper on the baking sheet and the tart itself can burn, so stand right beside the oven while you do this, ready to pull out the tart. Serve the wedges warm with a salad or roast chicken. You'll have made something to be proud of.

PASTRY

1½ cups flour ½ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon baking powder 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces 1 egg 1 teaspoon white vinegar 2 tablespoons ice water, or more if needed Extra flour (for sprinkling)

1. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Have on hand a 9-inch French tart pan with a removable base.

2. In a food processor, pulse the flour, salt, and baking powder for 2 seconds to blend them. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture resembles crumbs.

3. In a bowl, whisk the egg, vinegar, and water. Sprinkle the egg mixture over the flour mixture. Pulse until it forms large clumps. It should not come together in a ball. Add more water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until large clumps form.

4. Turn the clumps out onto a lightly floured counter and use a bench scraper or blunt knife to cut through the clumps a dozen times, or until they come together to form a dough. Shape the dough into a flat disk. Wrap in foil and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, or for up to 2 days. (If the dough is too firm to roll, let it sit at room temperature for half an hour to soften.)

5. On a lightly floured counter, roll the pastry to a 13-inch round. Lift it onto the rolling pin and ease it into the tart pan. With your fingers, press the pastry into the bottom of the round and against the sides. Use scissors to trim off all but a 1-inch overhang all around the rim (bake these beside the tart as a treat for the baker). Make a hem around the top edge of the pastry, tucking it over onto itself as if you were hemming a piece of cloth. With a fork, prick the pastry well all over the bottom. Refrigerate the tart pan on the baking sheet. Freeze the pan if you have space.

FILLING

Salt and pepper, to taste 2 large gold or russet potatoes, unpeeled (1 1/4 to 1 1/2 pounds total) 1 whole egg plus 1 extra yolk 1 tablespoon flour ½ cup heavy cream or whole milk 2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary Olive oil (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Slide an oven shelf into the bottom position. Have on hand another rimmed baking sheet.

2. Fill a large flameproof casserole with several inches of water. Add a generous pinch of salt and bring to a boil. Slice the unpeeled potatoes thinly on a hand-held slicer or mandoline or with a large knife. They should be about 1/8-inch thick. Add the potatoes to the water and return to a boil. Skim the foam on the surface and let the potatoes simmer gently for 4 minutes, or until they are cooked through but not falling apart. The potatoes will go from uncooked to falling apart quickly, so keep an eye on them. Use a large slotted spoon to lift the potatoes from the water and transfer them to the baking sheet. Leave to cool.

3. In a bowl whisk the egg yolk and flour until smooth. Whisk in the whole egg, then the cream or milk. Add a pinch each of salt and pepper.

4. Lay half the potatoes in the pastry and sprinkle with salt, pepper, and half the rosemary. Add the remaining potatoes. Ladle the egg mixture over the potatoes (it should come to within 1/4-inch of the top of the pastry; if there's too much, leave out a few tablespoons). Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and the remaining rosemary.

5. Bake the tart on the bottom shelf of the oven for 30 minutes, or until the custard is set and the edges of the pastry are starting to brown. The potatoes will not be brown. Remove the tart on the baking sheet from the oven. (The tart isn't finished cooking.)

6. Position an oven rack 12-inches from the broiler element. Turn on the broiler. Sprinkle the tart sparingly with olive oil. Slide the baking sheet under the broiler and brown the tart for 1 minute -- do not leave the oven -- or until the potatoes and pastry start to turn golden brown. Take care at this point because both the tart and the parchment paper can burn.

7. Set the baking sheet on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Set the tart on a small bowl so the rim falls away. Slide the tart onto a large flat platter. Serve warm.

Sheryl Julian