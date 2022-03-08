Recipe: Stir-fry Kenji’s egg fried rice with a pork-shrimp seasoning called ‘the mix’

Serves 2

"The mix" is made with ground pork, chopped raw shrimp, and seasonings and forms the base of the popular Chinese American "house fried rice," writes J. Kenji Lopez-Alt in "The Wok: Recipes and Techniques." It was taught to him by a San Francisco Chinese restaurateur. "I loved the idea so much that I've taken to keeping a similar mixture in my freezer at home," Lopez-Alt writes.

THE MIX

4 ounces ground pork 2 ounces raw shrimp, roughly chopped into 1/4-inch pieces ⅛ teaspoon ground white pepper 2 teaspoons light soy sauce 1 clove garlic, finely chopped 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh ginger ½ teaspoon sugar ½ teaspoon cornstarch ⅛ teaspoon baking soda

1. In a bowl, combine the pork, shrimp, white pepper, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, sugar, cornstarch, and baking soda. Mix vigorously with your fingertips for 1 minute, or until the mixture feels tacky.

2. Use right away, or store in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days before using, or transfer to a zipper-lock plastic bag, press flat, squeeze out the air, zip, and freeze for up to 3 months.

RICE

2 cups cooked white rice (day-old OK) 4 tablespoons peanut oil 2 eggs, lightly beaten 1 small onion, finely chopped 1 medium carrot, cut into fine dice 2 scallions, chopped 1 teaspoon oyster sauce 1 teaspoon light soy sauce or shoyu 1 teaspoon roasted sesame oil 4 ounces frozen peas, thawed Salt and white pepper, to taste

1. If using day-old rice, transfer to a bowl and break up the rice with your hands into individual grains.

2. Heat a wok over high heat until very lightly smoking. Add 3 tablespoons of the oil and swirl to coat the pan. Reduce the heat to medium. Pour the eggs into the center of the wok and cook for 30 seconds, swirling the wok, until the eggs are puffy and golden at the edges. With a spatula, release the eggs from the pan and carefully turn them. Cook 15 seconds more, swirling the pan. Transfer the eggs to a bowl.

3. Return the empty wok to high heat until smoking. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and swirl to coat the pan. Immediately add The Mix and cook, stirring and tossing, for 1 minute, or until barely cooked through. Add the onion and carrot and cook, stirring and tossing, for 1 minute, or until lightly softened. Transfer to the bowl of egg.

4. Return the wok to high heat until lightly smoking. Add the rice and cook, stirring and tossing, for 3 minutes, or until the rice is pale brown and toasted and has a lightly chewy texture. Add the scallions and stir-fry for 30 seconds.

5. Return the egg and pork mixture to the wok, using the spatula to break the egg into small pieces. Add the oyster sauce, soy sauce, sesame oil, and peas. Toss until well combined. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving platter.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from "The Wok"