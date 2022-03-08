fb-pixel Skip to main content

For St. Patrick’s Day, Anna’s Taqueria brings back the corned beef and cabbage burrito

Expect fans to line up to grab one before the shops run out.

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated March 8, 2022, 10 minutes ago
It’s a St. Patrick’s Day tradition for Anna’s Taqueria, and a meld of Irish and Mexican fare — a corned beef and cabbage burrito. The local chain has been serving the hearty sandwich since 2012, and only for that one day that celebrates the patron saint of Ireland. Hot, salty corned beef, steamed cabbage, carrots, cheese, mustard, and potatoes are encased in a satiny tortilla. To enhance the sandwich, you can choose add-ons, like guacamole, rice, sour cream, beans, or salsa (starts at $8.95). Expect fans to line up to grab one before the shops run out. Available at Anna’s Taqueria’s six locations. annastaqueria.com/locations.

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.

