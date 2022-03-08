Two industry vets walk into a bar and imagine a better future

Pierce Kelley wrestled with addiction, first to OxyContin and then heroin. After a drug-related robbery, he was incarcerated in 2010, spending 16 months in prison — an experience he believes likely saved his life. The first weekend after his release, he got a job cooking at Grafton Street in Harvard Square and realized that was what he wanted to do. He went on to work at West Bridge and then Bondir, where he moved up the ranks to chef de cuisine.

Joe McGuirk has tended bar in these parts as long as just about anybody, working everywhere from the B-Side Lounge to Chez Henri to Highland Kitchen. If anyone can say he’s familiar with people’s concerns, it’s the guy who’s been handing them drinks for 30 years. Last year, McGuirk ran for Cambridge City Council, focusing on issues such as affordable housing, the wage gap between blue- and white-collar workers, and the survival of small, independent local businesses. “I decided to run for office because I love this city, but like so many folks in Cambridge, I am fearful that soon I will no longer be able to afford to live here,” he wrote on his campaign website.

Advertisement

The two met working at A4cade in Central Square a few years back, and they got to talking — about the industry they are dedicated to, about how to make good lives in it, for themselves and others. Kelley was feeling burned out; the restaurant model wasn’t working, they agreed. “I’ve made a lot of money for other people in my life, but it sometimes feels like there’s a disparity between work put in and income brought in,” says McGuirk, who ultimately lost his election bid. “Owners will sometimes cry poor, but I’ve never seen an owner take the bus to work or live with four other people. An entirely employee-owned bar was one of our thoughts.”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Chowder with blue mussels and garlic. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Enter McGuirk’s Folly. It’s a “fisherman’s tavern” popping up in the dining room of Middlesex Lounge in Cambridge from March 9 to April 2. It’s also a financial experiment. If it works, the team will look for a permanent location. “When we set out to do this, the initial thought was: It’s a test run,” says Kelley, who is bar manager at Middlesex and approached owners Dennis Lopes and Chris Young with the idea. “It’s only a month, but based on advance ticket sales, already I’m feeling pretty good that there’s interest there. We’ve sold enough tickets that as a business we function. As long as people like the food and the drinks!”

Advertisement

They aren’t in it to get rich. They just want to run a great neighborhood spot, have strong relationships with their colleagues and community, stay in the city, and maybe take the occasional vacation. “If we can get a group of people devoted to creating a convivial and hospitable atmosphere, cross-trained in every respect, and sharing profits, we think it’s a way to create sustainable lives for those people,” McGuirk says.

Roasted longline hake with kale, carrots, and miso. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The pop-up’s $65 tasting menu includes taxes, and no tip is required: Full compensation for the staff is baked in, a given. The meal begins with Cape Cod oysters with olive oil foam, progressing to focaccia; a schmancy chowder with blue mussels and garlic; roasted longline hake with kale, carrots, and miso; and ice cream sundaes. The kicker: a mudslide shooter. (“Liquid mignardise :),” as the menu describes it.)

Advertisement

“Operationally, I think the biggest difference with what we’re doing is that the owners show up to work on the line and behind the bar in the dining room every day,” Kelley says. “Tradesmen go to houses every day. They’re not sitting in the office going over Excel spreadsheets. It doesn’t seem to me that the neighborhood restaurant works where there’s someone sitting above it all, pulling money out of it. We’ll make enough money to live in Cambridge, ideally, but we’re also going to be here working 10 hours every day. I think that’s why it works.”

The hake on the menu is environmentally friendly, and Kelley and McGuirk want to support local farmers. But at McGuirk’s Folly, the concept of sustainability is holistic, human. Workers and suppliers need to make a living wage, have quality of life. The question of how to achieve this, pressing before the pandemic, is perhaps even more so now, as the “Great Resignation” compounds an already dire labor shortage for restaurants. The situation doesn’t exist in a vacuum: Restaurant jobs have historically meant low wages, unpredictable schedules, and little or nothing in the way of benefits or vacation time. COVID added the risk of infection to the mix, along with harassment from the public over masks, vaccine requirements, and other such measures.

Cape Cod oysters with olive oil foam. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

In the Boston area, prices at the end of January were up 6.3 percent from the previous year — the largest annual increase since July 2008 — with the cost of shelter up 4.3 percent, as measured by the consumer price index. The median monthly rent in Boston is $2,449 per month for a two-bedroom apartment and $3,039 a month for a three-bedroom, per real estate specialists Boston Pads. Last year, local real estate prices broke records, with the median price of a single-family home at $750,000 (up 10.5 percent from 2020) and a condo at $625,000 (up 6.6 percent), according to the Greater Boston Association of Realtors.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, according to Tim Consedine, regional economist for the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2021 the average annual salary for restaurant workers in the Boston metropolitan area (and slightly beyond into New Hampshire) ranged from $29,400 for fast food and counter workers to $35,340 for restaurant cooks to $47,930 for supervisors of front and back of house workers.

At the end of December, McGuirk’s Folly hired its first apprentice, Olivia Gilligan Corsetti, a 2020 college graduate who has lived in Somerville her whole life and hopes to stay. She’ll mainly work with guests, but she’ll pitch in in the kitchen, too, as needed. And she’ll have a work schedule that balances her needs with those of the restaurant. McGuirk’s Folly posted the news on Instagram, along with her base pay: $50 per hour, with potential for bonuses.

“A lot of restaurants talk about how difficult profitability is,” McGuirk says. “We think another solution is out there.”

Advertisement

315 Massachusetts Ave., Central Square, Cambridge. Instagram @mcguirksfolly. To make reservations, go to OpenTable.

McGuirk’s Folly, a “fisherman’s tavern,” will pop up in the dining room of Middlesex Lounge in Cambridge from March 9 to April 2. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.