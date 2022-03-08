Recipes: Three takes on Irish soda breads

The classic Irish soda bread is made from flour, salt, baking soda, buttermilk, and a scant amount of sugar, if any. On this Saint Patrick’s Day, we prefer the added complexity of stirring in a multigrain porridge mix soaked in yogurt, which also happens to make this quick bread even quicker. And for a decidedly nontraditional but delicious sweet soda bread, we flavor it with orange zest, cranberries, and chunks of white chocolate. For the savory side, our take on Irish ale bread gets yeasty notes from a full bottle of beer plus caraway and fresh dill and chives.

Multigrain Soda Bread

Makes 2 small loaves

Soda bread by definition already is a quick bread, but a few shortcuts help us make it even faster. Our goal was a flavorful mixed-grain soda bread — minus the chore of a long, expensive, and hard to find ingredient list. The solution: premixed multigrain porridge, which provides 10 grains in one package. We save even more time by soaking the cereal in yogurt — a convenient replacement for the more classic buttermilk — before mixing it into the dough. This softens the grains and means we don’t have to cook the porridge on its own. For a little more texture and toasted flavor, we add pepitas.

Some recipes call for working cold butter into the dough. We stay in the fast lane, borrowing a technique from scone making and stirring melted butter into the dry ingredients. It is fast, easy, and less messy. If you can’t find 10-grain cereal mix (Bob’s Red Mill makes one) use a five- or seven-grain hot cereal or porridge mix instead.

We like whole-milk yogurt for this recipe, but low-fat will work, too. Greek-style yogurt, however, doesn’t work; it won’t mix with and hydrate the grains.

2 cups plain, whole-milk yogurt

1 cup (161 grams) 10-grain, hot cereal mix

2¼ cups (315 grams) whole-wheat flour

1¼ cups (163 gram) all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons packed (42 grams) brown sugar

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ cup pepitas, toasted (optional)

10 tablespoons (1¼ sticks) salted butter, melted, divided use

Heat the oven to 350 degrees with a rack in the middle position. Line a baking sheet with kitchen parchment. In a medium bowl, stir together the yogurt and cereal; let sit for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together both flours, sugar, salt, baking powder, baking soda, and pepitas, if using.

Whisk 8 tablespoons of the butter into the yogurt mixture. Add the mixture to the dry ingredients and fold until no dry flour remains; the dough will be thick and look wet and slightly sandy. Pile the dough into 2 even mounds on the prepared pan. Dampen your hands, then shape into 6-inch rounds.

Use a sharp serrated knife to cut a half-inch-deep X into the top of each loaf. Bake until lightly browned and hollow-sounding when tapped, 50 to 60 minutes. Immediately brush the loaves all over with the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely.





Orange-Cranberry Soda Bread With White Chocolate Chunks

Makes one 7½-inch loaf

We adapted the recipe from Rising Hope: Recipes and Stories from Luminary Bakery by Rachel Stonehouse and Kaila H. Johnson, both members of the team at the London bakery, a social enterprise that supports disadvantaged women by teaching them baking skills. The bread is the creation of the former head baker at Luminary, who taught the recipe to trainees in the days before Christmas. Indeed, the rustic loaf is special enough for a holiday breakfast or brunch, but it comes together so quickly and easily that it’s great at any time of the year.

When chopping the white chocolate, keep the pieces chunky — roughly ½ inch in size — otherwise they will simply disappear into the bread. Also, handle the dough gently, as if making biscuits or scones. A light, gentle touch helps ensure a tender crumb.

1½ cups (210 grams) dried cranberries, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon grated orange zest, plus 2 tablespoons orange juice

1¾ cups buttermilk

2½ cups (325 grams) all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

¾ cup (105 grams) whole-wheat flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon table salt

4 ounces (113 grams) white chocolate, chopped into ½-inch chunks

Heat the oven to 400 degrees with a rack in the middle position. Line a rimmed baking sheet with kitchen parchment. In a medium microwave-safe bowl, stir together the cranberries and orange juice. Microwave, uncovered, on high for 1 minute, stirring once halfway through. Stir again, then set aside until cooled to room temperature. In a liquid measuring cup, stir together the orange zest and buttermilk.

In a large bowl, whisk together both flours, the baking soda, and the salt. Add the cooled cranberries and the white chocolate; toss until the ingredients are evenly distributed. Make a well in the middle of the mixture and pour in the buttermilk. Using a silicone spatula, fold the buttermilk into the flour mixture until a rough, shaggy dough forms; it’s fine if the dough still shows some dry, floury patches.

Lightly flour the counter and turn the dough out onto it. Using your hands and a metal bench scraper, gently and lightly fold the dough a few times just until cohesive; do not knead it. Shape the dough into a ball and, using the bench scraper to loosen it from the counter, transfer it to the prepared baking sheet. Lightly dust the top with flour. Using a serrated knife, score an X into the top of the dough, cutting about ¾-inch deep.

Bake until the bread is deep golden brown, 35 to 40 minutes; if turned upside down and tapped on the bottom, the loaf should sound hollow. Cool for about 10 minutes on the baking sheet on a wire rack, then transfer the loaf to the rack and cool for at least 1 hour before slicing.





Irish Ale Bread With Caraway and Herbs

Makes one 9-inch loaf

This quick and easy beer bread is perfumed with caraway, dill, chives, black pepper and . . . a full bottle or can of Irish ale, which lends the loaf yeasty, subtly sweet notes. An electric spice grinder is the best way to coarsely grind the caraway; pulse the seeds a few times, but don’t pulverize them to a fine powder.

The butter for brushing the just-baked loaf will likely solidify upon standing; simply re-melt it a few minutes before removing the bread from the oven. Serve slices with corned beef and cabbage or slathered with softened butter.

The batter should not be whisked vigorously after adding the beer; gentle mixing prevents excessive foaming and gluten development that toughens the bread.

Wait before cutting the bread. Like all quick breads, this loaf slices more easily and cleanly at room temperature. Use a serrated knife and a sawing motion.

2 cups (260 grams) all-purpose flour

½ cup (60 grams) cake flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

2 tablespoons caraway seeds, coarsely ground (see headnote)

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ cup finely chopped fresh dill

¼ cup finely chopped fresh chives

1 tablespoon honey

6 tablespoons (¾ stick) salted butter, melted, divided

1 12-ounce bottle or can Irish lager, such as Harp

Heat the oven to 375 degrees with a rack in the middle position. Mist a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray. In a large bowl, whisk both flours, baking powder, baking soda, caraway, salt, and pepper. Add the dill and chives, then toss well. Drizzle in the honey and 4 tablespoons of melted butter, then add the beer and whisk gently just until evenly moistened; do not overmix. The batter will be thick.

Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the surface. Brush the top with 1 tablespoon of the remaining melted butter. Bake until golden and a toothpick inserted at the center comes out clean, 40 to 45 minutes.

Remove from the oven and immediately brush the top with the remaining 1 tablespoon melted butter. Cool in the pan for 5 minutes, then invert onto a wire rack. Turn the loaf right side up and cool to room temperature, about 1½ hours.

