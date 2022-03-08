Boston police asking for public’s help identifying suspect in Back Bay assault

Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred in Back Bay on Jan. 19, police said in a statement Tuesday.

The incident was originally reported to have occurred in the MBTA station at Boylston Street, so Transit Police investigated the incident, according to a redacted police report.

After the investigation, it was determined the assault occurred on the street at the intersection of Mass. Ave. and Boylston Street in the Back Bay neighborhood, police said. The victim was a man, the report said, and police did not disclose his identity.