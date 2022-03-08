Boston police asking for public’s help identifying suspect in Back Bay assault

Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred in Back Bay on Jan. 19, police said in a statement Tuesday.
The incident was originally reported to have occurred in the MBTA station at Boylston Street, so Transit Police investigated the incident, according to a redacted police report.
After the investigation, it was determined the assault occurred on the street at the intersection of Mass. Ave. and Boylston Street in the Back Bay neighborhood, police said. The victim was a man, the report said, and police did not disclose his identity.
The report said an officer observed the victim with “a neck brace, swollen and bruised left side of his face, and dry blood coming out of his mouth.” The victim, the report said, was unable to describe the suspect or where the assault happened.
Police said that anyone with information can contact D-4 Detectives at 617-343-4683. Community members who wish to assist the investigation anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text “TIP” to CRIME (27463), police said.
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.