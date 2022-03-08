Final plan for Iron Hill Park takes shape

The small park includes a dam and fish ladder that herring use to get to their spawning ground in Whitman’s Pond. The property is currently “in need of some TLC,” according to Robert Luongo, Weymouth’s director of planning and community development.

The public can see the final plan for Iron Hill Park — part of the herring run in Weymouth and site of a 19th-century iron works — at an in-person meeting in the Town Council chambers in Town Hall on March 15.

He said plans call for making the area more inviting and accessible so people can learn about the herring run and Weymouth’s industrial past, as well as creating a gateway to the 5-mile Back River Trail that runs from Whitman’s Pond to Abigail Adams Park, along the Back River.

Advertisement

“There is a balancing act,” Luongo said. “There is some concern about bringing a lot of people into the park and jeopardizing the herring. So it will be passive recreation with educational components.”

According to a town history, the dam at the edge of the park was built to provide power for the Weymouth Iron Works, which starting in 1837 turned natural bog iron from Whitman’s Pond into nails, chains, anchors and shovels. Also known as the Weymouth Iron Company, the factory employed as many as 275 people and was the biggest industry in town by the 1870s. But all manufacturing there stopped after a devastating flood in 1886.

Luongo said there is no set timeline for the park project, but construction could start in the spring of 2023. He said a number of local, state, and federal sources of funding are under consideration, with no decision made yet and no final cost determined.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.