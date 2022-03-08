Forged signatures, fake paralegals, and DMV documentation gone wrong

One Rhode Island lawyer, however, had epic trouble following the DMV’s instructions.

They probably didn’t expect anyone to go to prison over it.

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — When the Rhode Island Department of Motor Vehicles began blocking the owners of salvage vehicles from renewing their registrations without an alternate inspection, state officials anticipated some annoyance.

Ryan J. McNelis.

Attorney Ryan McNelis’ endeavor to register his previously totaled 2003 Acura RSX-S became such a debacle that he was the only owner of a salvage vehicle to be charged with a crime, said a DMV spokesman.

McNelis’ attempts to follow the DMV’s guidelines included forged signatures on letters with “legal jargon” from a repair shop, his sister posing as a paralegal, and a paralegal who quickly lawyered up, according to a state police report released to the Globe.

Advertisement

As a state police detective investigated, McNelis claimed post-traumatic stress disorder — triggered by memories of when his identical twin, lawyer Robert McNelis, was arrested in a check-fraud scheme.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Ryan McNelis, 43, has been a lawyer for about a decade and had political aspirations in his hometown of Smithfield, where he ran for School Committee in 2016 and Town Council in 2014.

After the state police arrested him last fall in the DMV case, he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of making a false statement and was given a year’s probation.

Then on New Year’s Day, Ryan McNelis was arrested again, this time in a bizarre incident in East Providence involving his twin brother, a hot tub, and a gun. That new arrest meant he violated his probation in the DMV case, which sent him to prison for 30 days.

He is still awaiting trial on charges of firing his gun, assaulting his twin, and carrying his gun while under the influence.

The disciplinary board of the Rhode Island Supreme Court, which reviews evidence against attorneys and recommends disciplinary action to the Supreme Court, is aware of Ryan McNelis’ criminal record, said judiciary spokesman Craig Berke.

Advertisement

“Under court rule, however, all disciplinary investigations and/or proceedings are confidential, becoming public if and when Disciplinary Counsel files a petition to the Supreme Court for discipline,” Berke said in an email to the Globe.

Both of the McNelis brothers have had legal trouble. Robert McNelis was publicly censured by the Rhode Island Supreme Court twice: In 2014, when he was also suspended by the US District Court for misconduct in Bankruptcy Court; and in 2016, for allowing a convicted felon access to his firm’s account, and giving the other man access to victims in a fraudulent real-estate scheme. He was allowed to continue practicing law.

Ryan McNelis did not respond to the Globe’s request for comment this week regarding the arrest at the DMV or whether his criminal record affected his ability to practice law.

Ryan McNelis’ DMV problems began in December 2020, when the DMV enforcement unit noted issues with his registration.

When the state DMV began modernizing its computer system in 2017, it discovered a problem: There were vehicles for which the owners had renewed their registrations even though their vehicles had been deemed a total loss and their insurance companies had deemed the vehicles “salvage rebuildable,” said spokesman Paul Grimaldi.

Normally, vehicles are required to be presented for salvage inspection with a certificate from a licensed rebuilder attesting to the fact that they have repaired the vehicle. But the DMV found in some cases that it had been years since the vehicles had been totaled, and some of the repair shops were no longer in business, Grimaldi said.

Advertisement

In those cases, the owners could either provide an original salvage rebuilder certificate or a letter from a licensed Rhode Island salvage rebuilder that said the vehicle had been inspected and properly repaired according to industry standards, Grimaldi said.

McNelis’ Acura had been deemed a total loss from a crash in 2014, and he got a salvage certificate of title. He didn’t apply for a rebuilt certificate of title, so he needed to submit documents to the DMV from the licensed salvage rebuilder that proved his car had been repaired properly.

McNelis submitted three letters that were purportedly from his garage, Dutch Auto Body in Smithfield. However, the DMV noticed that none of the letters had the required verbiage, nor the specifications of the vehicle.

The DMV enforcement unit contacted the state police because each time McNelis was told to send the correct information, the letters became more convoluted. The final one was “written in an antagonistic manner with legal jargon included,” state police detective Stephen W. Brown wrote in his report.

It was obvious the letters weren’t written by the garage owner, whose signature was forged on two of them. Other giveaways: the owner’s first name was misspelled, the business telephone number was actually McNelis’ number, and the garage owner was in a field hospital being treated for COVID-19 and unable to sign anything.

Advertisement

Over the next several months, the case got stranger.

McNelis admitted writing the letters but denied forging the signatures and blamed a paralegal, who he said signed them by mistake, thinking it was a mortgage discharge. When the detective asked to speak to the paralegal, McNelis said it was “Jenny Phillips” and gave her phone number.

The number was actually for McNelis’ younger sister Kelly, who claimed to be a paralegal named “Virginia,” and hung up when the detective asked her questions.

Twenty minutes later, an actual paralegal named Ginny Jalbert called the detective and claimed she’d signed the letters, thinking it was a mortgage discharge.

Jalbert works for lawyer Dennis Baluch, who told the detective that Jalbert sometimes assists McNelis, who rents space in his office. Jalbert’s lawyer, Anthony Bucci, declined to allow her to be interviewed by the state police, even when the attorney general’s office offered a cooperation agreement.

Another attorney who specializes in real estate later told the detective that mortgage discharges are completed by a lienholder and “under no circumstances” would someone working for a law office have the legal authority to sign the name of the lienholder or anyone else.

Later, Kelly McNelis admitted that her brother Ryan put her up to it so he could get his car registered, according to the state police.

McNelis’ twin brother, Robert, offered to work things out with the state police, his brother, and the shop owner.

Advertisement

Ryan McNelis was told to turn in his plate. He insisted that the letters from the auto repair shop had the accurate information; the detective told him they didn’t. McNelis said the signatures were fraudulent, but said that “there has to have a material difference in material matter, submitted to be fraudulent matter,” the detective noted.

Since the DMV launched its modernization program, all of the salvage rebuild cases have been resolved, said Grimaldi.

It’s unknown whether McNelis ever got his Acura back on the road.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.