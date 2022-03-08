Lowell 4-year-old killed in fire had moved from Brazil in July, family says

Pietra Emanuelle Silva Araujo was the daughter of Silvia Santos and Alexandre Araujo, both of Lowell, her family said in the obituary published Tuesday.

The 4-year-old girl who died during a fire in a multi-family home in Lowell on Thursday was remembered as a happy, loving child in an obituary published by her family.

Pietra was born Feb. 13, 2018, in Governador, Valaderes, Brazil, and lived in Brazil until her family moved to Lowell in July, according to the obituary published by the McDonough Funeral Home in Lowell.

“She loved her new home in America,” her family wrote. “She enjoyed playing with her friends and family especially outside in the park. She loved her family and they loved her. Her family will cherish every moment of the 4 years they had with her.”

The notice said Pietra was at a daycare facility in the three-story home at 27-29 Maude St. when fire broke out there, but officials would not confirm whether there was a licensed facility at that address on Tuesday evening.

Spokespersons for the state Department of Fire Services and the Middlesex district attorney’s office declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation. Lowell Fire Chief Phillip Charron did not immediately respond to an inquiry Tuesday evening. There were no licensed daycare centers listed on Maude Street in a state database.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls about a fast-moving fire at the structure on a densely populated dead-end street Lowell’s Lower Highlands neighborhood, officials have said.

The three-alarm fire gutted the building and displaced more than two dozen residents. Six people were rescued, but the 4-year-old was first reported missing and later found dead, officials said.

Pietra was learning to speak both English and Brazilian Portuguese, “and even reminded older friends and family when they would make a mistake speaking either language,” the obituary said.

“She was a precious gift, gone all too soon, she will be missed by all and her family asks for your support and prayers during this unimaginably difficult time,” her family wrote.

