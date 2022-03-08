A meth lab in the woods? Norton police say they found one.

The Police Department confirmed on Facebook the discovery near an Extended Stay America hotel on South Washington Street.

Norton police on Monday discovered a makeshift meth lab in a wooded area near a local hotel, authorities said Tuesday.

“Yesterday detectives were checking out a homeless area near Extended Stay hotel and came upon a hazmat situation with a make shift meth lab set up,” the department posted. “Fire officials conducted tests and determined it to be harmful. A state hazmat team came in to remediate.”

The statement didn’t indicate precisely when the meth lab was found Monday, or whether investigators know who it belonged to. A request for further comment was sent Tuesday morning to Norton Police Chief Brian M. Clark.

Remnants of the meth lab discovered Monday in Norton. Norton PD

The discovery Monday followed an earlier meth lab explosion in Norton that claimed the life of a 38-year-old man in February 2020.

In that case, investigators determined the the stricken man had fled the explosion on Faith Way in Norton and rushed him to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said at the time.

More recently, a secret crystal meth lab was uncovered by police in Somerville in October 2021. Police said at the time that they made the discovery while responding to a medical call on Oxford Street, where two residents had to be taken to the hospital “for ingesting an unknown substance.”

The following month, State Police bomb squad and a hazmat team uncovered an apparent meth lab at a home in Mansfield after the residence caught fire.

Officials at the time said fire crews were called to 48 Stearns Ave. during the predawn hours and and found flames that were confined to a second-story bedroom of the Colonial-style home.

The DEA on its website describes methamphetamine as a stimulant that “speeds up body’s system that comes as pill or powder,” and the agency says crystal meth “resembles glass fragments and is an illegally altered version of the prescription drug that is cooked with over-the-counter drugs in meth labs.”

The drug’s effects are profound, per the DEA primer, which lists “agitation, increased heart rate and blood pressure, increased respiration and body temperature, anxiety, paranoia.” The agency warns that high doses “can cause convulsions, cardiovascular collapse, stroke or death.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.





