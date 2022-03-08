Newport Cliff Walk collapse was stunning. But not for geoscientists.

Can it be rebuilt, shored up, reinforced? Sure. Will the ocean eventually win out? Also yes.

Rebuilding in the same spot, even with reinforcements, might just delay the inevitable. It might be smarter and safer to move the beloved path further inland at certain vulnerable spots, like the section that collapsed. But that idea might lead to practical and political difficulties, such as nearby landowners who may not want to give up swaths of their property for public use.

Newport will face difficult choices as it considers how and where to rebuild the stretch of the Cliff Walk that fell into the ocean last week , experts say.

“You can pour concrete ‘til the cows come home,” URI emeritus professor Daniel Murray said. “You can put in steel barriers. You can do that and that’ll give you some more time. How much time do you need?”

That’s the question that Newport, both the city itself and the private and public partners that have a stake in the Cliff Walk, will have to ask. The city said it’s too early to tell how they’ll rebuild, but their intent is to restore the walk in its entirety, while keeping in mind the underlying conditions and the long-term challenges of climate change and sea level rise.

“We’re talking about a historic icon that has societal and historical merit for the local community, weighing in against the natural, indomitable erosion of these kinds of rocks by the sea,” said Dawn Cardace, an associate professor of geosciences at the University of Rhode Island.

People came to see the 20-foot chunk of Newport's beloved Cliff Walk that broke off and fell into the ocean on Thursday. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The collapse of the 20-foot section of the Cliff Walk near Webster Street was a stunning development for a crown jewel of Rhode Island coastal infrastructure. Geologists, though, weren’t surprised in the least. With enough time, collapsing is what cliffs do.

It’s especially true when those cliffs are constantly being battered by ocean waves. The section that collapsed wasn’t really jutting out, which would have made it more vulnerable to erosion, but it is relatively steep. There’s also the potential downstream effect of lawns whose run-off might be weakening the underlying structure. On top of that, literally, are millions of people tramping over its manmade walkways every year. All of those things, plus the most important ingredient — time — may have played a role, experts say.

The base of the Cliff Walk is made up of different types of rock depending on where you are. Some parts toward the south are sturdier granite bedrock. But in the section that collapsed, the rocks are what’s called the Rhode Island Formation, a stack of different sedimentary rocks. That includes ancient marine mud compressed by heat and pressure over millions of years, then changed at least partly into a slate-ish type of rock. Not a high-quality slate like you’d use on your roof tiles, mind you, but a relatively fragile slate that could be sliced as thin as a sheet of paper.

That one-time ancient mud is what may have failed, leading to Thursday’s collapse, the geologists say. It is the “weak link in the chain, so to speak,” Cardace said.

Cardace thinks of it like snow on a tree branch. It’s there. You can see it. But you know at some point it’s going to fall, just like New Hampshire’s iconic and bygone Old Man of the Mountain.

Nobody was injured, and the experts interviewed for this story said they wouldn’t hesitate to go back to the Cliff Walk again.

“The thing collapsed and I’m glad I wasn’t on it,” said Benjamin Greenstein, dean of the School of Social and Natural Sciences at Roger Williams University, but he’d still feel safe out there again.

The story of the Cliff Walk has different chapters. There’s the long version, which goes back hundreds of millions of years, with the opening and closing of the ancient oceans forming the rocks in the first place. There’s the short version, when humans built walkable infrastructure and reinforcements over what time and rocks had sculpted. And then there’s the story Thursday, when part of it fell into the sea.

“The collapse is a sudden thing,” Greenstein said. “But in the grand scheme of things, it’s a very slow process of the world grinding itself into dust.”

There’s also the question of whether climate change and sea level rise has played a role. Experts aren’t so sure. Climate change and sea level rise are definitely happening, and stronger storms will make the problem worse. But it’s hard to point to a single event like a cliff collapse and say climate change is to blame, said Andrew Ashton, associate scientist specializing in coastal geomorphology at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

What is true, though, is that humanity will face more of these sorts of problems — and will have to plan very purposefully for the retreat.

“Sometimes the most dangerous moment isn’t when something collapses into the ocean,” Ashton said. “It’s when someone says we’re going to build it back exactly where it was.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.