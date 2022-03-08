Non-residents race to scoop up Scituate beach stickers

This year’s Scituate beach stickers for out-of-towners sold out in seven minutes, a speed record that Town Administrator James Boudreau attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID has really made people want to get out of the house and do things,” Boudreau said, noting that the five oceanfront beaches have remained open throughout the pandemic. He added that Scituate’s beaches “are great beaches for people, especially families, to enjoy.”
He said 150 stickers allowing non-residents to access all the local beaches went on sale online at 8:30 a.m. on Valentine’s Day and were gone by 8:37 a.m. Each sticker cost $300.
There is no limit for residents’ stickers, which cost $35, Boudreau said.
Scituate also sells 200 stickers for Humarock Beach-only to non-residents, and those $100 stickers sold out in about 40 minutes, Boudreau said.
Money from the sale of stickers goes into a revolving fund that is used for maintenance and upkeep of the beaches, as well as lifeguards, equipment, water quality testing, portable toilets, and capital projects such as repaving parking lots.
Boudreau said the non-resident, all-beach stickers sold out in about 45 minutes last year.
