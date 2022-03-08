Non-residents race to scoop up Scituate beach stickers

This year’s Scituate beach stickers for out-of-towners sold out in seven minutes, a speed record that Town Administrator James Boudreau attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID has really made people want to get out of the house and do things,” Boudreau said, noting that the five oceanfront beaches have remained open throughout the pandemic. He added that Scituate’s beaches “are great beaches for people, especially families, to enjoy.”

He said 150 stickers allowing non-residents to access all the local beaches went on sale online at 8:30 a.m. on Valentine’s Day and were gone by 8:37 a.m. Each sticker cost $300.