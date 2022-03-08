Palm-size invasive spiders could eventually colonize East Coast, including Boston

New research from the University of Georgia suggests the joro spider could eventually colonize much of the East Coast. The spiders can use their silks to fly through the air — a behavior known as ballooning — and get carried by the wind to new locales. They’re also capable of hitching rides with humans on cars or in luggage.

The joro spider, native to Japan, can span three to four inches with its legs outstretched and has a bulbous abdomen.

A large invasive spider from east Asia that’s spreading throughout the southeastern United States may soon make its way to New England.

Advertisement

Andy Davis, research scientist at the University of Georgia’s Odum School of Ecology and corresponding author of the new study, said there’s a good chance the joro spider could get to Boston that way.

“Our study really did not tell us how far the joros will go, but based on the temperatures in the Boston area, I would say there is a pretty good chance they will make it there sometime in the next 5-10 years (under their own steam),” Davis said in an email to the Globe. “That is, if they don’t hitch a ride on a car first — that is very likely.”

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

Despite their size, Joro spiders aren’t dangerous or aggressive towards humans.

“They are really very timid, and, their fangs are quite short, so if a person were to run into a web (which is quite likely), the spider will probably just run away,” Davis said. “Even if it wanted to bite you it probably couldn’t!”

The joro spider first arrived in the US around 2013, most likely as stowaways on shipping containers. According to the study, the joro spider only needs a narrow period of suitable weather to complete its lifecycle.

Advertisement

“The species simply needs to have a 3-4 month window of time in the summer and fall to carry out its life cycle, and then lay eggs before dying. Then, the egg sacs need to survive the winter,” he said. “But, based on the range of this species in its native land (east Asia), Boston is pretty similar.”

The study also found that the joro spider can function in a cold environment better than the golden silk spider, which is a closely related species.

Davis said female joro spiders can be about 3 to 4 inches long with their legs outstretched. Their abdomen is about the size of a grape, he said. Male joro spiders are much smaller.

“The males are just little guys – only about 1-2 [centimeters] in size,” he said.

Benjamin Frick, an undergraduate researcher and co-author of the study, said humans have helped the joro spider population spread.

“The potential for these spiders to be spread through people’s movements is very high,” Frick said in a statement. “Anecdotally, right before we published this study, we got a report from a grad student at UGA who had accidentally transported one of these to Oklahoma.”





































Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.