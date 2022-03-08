Plainville’s acting fire chief gains permanent post

Plainville officials recently announced the appointment of Richard Ball as the town’s new fire chief.

A 16-year veteran of the Fire Department, Ball had been serving as Plainville’s acting chief since then chief Justin Alexander resigned in May 2021 to assume the position of fire chief in Easton.

Ball has 20 years overall experience in the fire service, including as a longtime EMT and paramedic. Joining the Plainville Fire Department as a firefighter in 2006, he was promoted to lieutenant in 2010 and deputy chief in late 2014 before becoming acting chief last year. Over the years, he served as the department’s fire safety instructor for the community and as its training officer.