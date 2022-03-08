R.I.’s airport will get first-ever West Coast flight and 4 other new Breeze Airways routes

PROVIDENCE — Breeze Airways will launch five new nonstop routes from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport later this year, including the Warwick airport’s first-ever West Coast flight.
In addition to a Warwick-Los Angeles flight, Breeze will start new nonstop routes to Columbus, Ohio, Jacksonville, Florida, Savannah, Georgia and Richmond, Virginia.
“This is a wonderful day, not just for Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport, but for Rhode Island itself as we welcome our airport’s first ever direct flights to the West Coast,” Iftikhar Ahmad, president and CEO of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, said in a news release.
Breeze, a low-cost airline started by JetBlue founder David Neelman, started flying out of Rhode Island last year, with flights to Charleston, South Carolina, Norfolk, Virginia and Pittsburgh.
The Columbus and Jacksonville flights will start May 27. The Savannah flight starts June 3. The Los Angeles slight starts June 29. And the Richmond flight starts June 30. Each will run twice a week. The Savannah and Los Angeles flights are summer seasonal routes. The Los Angeles flight will be on Breeze’s new 126-seat Airbus A220s.
With the addition of these new flights, T.F. Green Airport will now have 32 nonstop routes, an increase of the 23 routes before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Breeze, which dubs itself “Seriously Nice,” does not charge cancellation or change fees. It also skips major hubs, helping save money on ticket prices.
