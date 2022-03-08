R.I.’s airport will get first-ever West Coast flight and 4 other new Breeze Airways routes

PROVIDENCE — Breeze Airways will launch five new nonstop routes from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport later this year, including the Warwick airport’s first-ever West Coast flight.

In addition to a Warwick-Los Angeles flight, Breeze will start new nonstop routes to Columbus, Ohio, Jacksonville, Florida, Savannah, Georgia and Richmond, Virginia.

“This is a wonderful day, not just for Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport, but for Rhode Island itself as we welcome our airport’s first ever direct flights to the West Coast,” Iftikhar Ahmad, president and CEO of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, said in a news release.