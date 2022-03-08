Two teens, 1 man, arrested on illegal gun charges in Roxbury

Two teenage boys and a 20-year-old man were arrested Monday morning in Roxbury for illegally possessing three loaded guns, Boston police said.

Jamaun Coakley-Thomason of Roxbury was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, ammunition and a large capacity feeding device and intent to distribute Class B drugs, police said. He will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

The boys, ages 16 and 17 from Roxbury, were charged with illegal possession of a firearm, ammunition and large capacity feeding device, police said. They will be arraigned at Boston Juvenile Court.