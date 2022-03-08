fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two teens, 1 man, arrested on illegal gun charges in Roxbury

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated March 8, 2022, 41 minutes ago

Two teenage boys and a 20-year-old man were arrested Monday morning in Roxbury for illegally possessing three loaded guns, Boston police said.

Jamaun Coakley-Thomason of Roxbury was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, ammunition and a large capacity feeding device and intent to distribute Class B drugs, police said. He will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

The boys, ages 16 and 17 from Roxbury, were charged with illegal possession of a firearm, ammunition and large capacity feeding device, police said. They will be arraigned at Boston Juvenile Court.

Their names were not released because of their ages.

Police responded to a call of a person with a gun at 53 Windsor St. in Roxbury at 8:26 a.m. after a man had been approached by the three suspects when he was walking toward Tremont Street, police said in a statement. The 16-year-old had threatened the man with a gun and then the three fled the area.

Police canvassed the area and located the suspects to pat them down and recover a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun from the 16-year-old, a 9mm Springfield Armory XD9 handgun with a laser sight from the 17-year-old and a 9mm Glock 19 handgun from Coakley-Thomason, the statement said. Coakley-Thomason was also later found with 24 small plastic bags of crack cocaine, according to police.

Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.

