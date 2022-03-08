Worcester DA identifies woman killed in Fitchburg fire

Fire officials have said previously that Ziemba was pulled from the second floor of the residence and later succumbed to her injuries at an area hospital. Two people who escaped the fire were also treated at a local hospital.

The Worcester district attorney’s office confirmed the identity of Chelsea Ziemba, 30, who perished in the blaze that broke out around 7:22 a.m. Friday in a triple decker home on Hartford Street.

Authorities on Tuesday identified the 30-year-old woman who was killed in a fire in Fitchburg last week.

Authorities said Friday that the cause of the fire remains under investigation, and that it may have started in a first-floor hallway near the front, right side of the building.

“While it’s still early in the investigation, we know that smoke alarms are important tools for preventing tragedies like this one,” Fitchburg Fire Chief Dante W. Suarez said Friday. “Working smoke alarms should be present on every floor of every home.”

Ziemba’s grief-stricken mother, Michele Canessa Cochran, of Athol, said Saturday morning in a Facebook posting that her daughter and her boyfriend, as well as another friend, were in the second-floor apartment at the time of the fire.

“My heart is broken, as is, all her family and friends,” Cochran wrote. “Please pray for us.”

She added in a follow-up posting Tuesday that she was looking through old photos of her daughter.

“Going through photos is so so hard, there are wonderful memories that for now hurt so much,” Cochran wrote.

She posted one picture of her daughter as a small child dressed as a clown, writing that she’d made clown costumes for Ziemba and her siblings for a contest at a local radio station offering circus tickets to the winner.

Cochran wrote that Ziemba, her “sweet, silly clown, won first place and the tickets for her family.”

