Activists decry solar panels in Texas’s largest tall-grass prairie

Just off Highway 82, a historical marker denotes the significance and gives the land a name. The Smiley-Woodfin Native Prairie Grassland is the largest remaining section of tall-grass prairie in the state. It has never been plowed and replaced by crops. Once the soil is disturbed by development, it will no longer be considered pristine prairie.

The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex 90 miles to the southwest is expanding at an extraordinary rate, and there is increasing demand for reliable, clean energy, especially after the failure of the electricity grid in the state during last winter. But a planned solar facility on a 3,594-acre tract outside Paris, Texas, has environmental groups searching for a way to save a property they consider a living museum. They’re coming up short.

BROOKSTON, Texas — In northeast Texas near the Oklahoma border, open space stretches for miles. On the surface, it looks like an ideal place to install solar panels.

"There are very, very few of these prehistoric landscapes left, and they really need to be preserved and protected," said Matt White, the author of "Prairie Time." "For one person to say 'OK, we're going to erase this for profit' is tone deaf, extremely shortsighted and downright selfish, actually."

The potential loss of the prairie is an extreme example of the tug of war between the need for renewable energy and the quest to protect natural landscapes. Groups on each side have a common goal of combating climate change, and although there is a disconnect in certain situations, some collaborations show that the two can work in tandem.

"Given that the build-out of renewable energy is going to require a lot of land, the questions then become: Where will we put these projects, and how do we do that in the most efficient and most ecologically sound way possible?" said Ciaran Clayton, the director of global media for the Nature Conservancy.

The Smiley-Woodfin meadow is part of the tall-grass prairie system that stretches from the Gulf Coast of Texas to Manitoba, Canada. It is one of the most endangered ecosystems in North America. Less than 1 percent of it remains in Texas.

The prairie is important to environmentalists not only because it is home to dwindling populations of grassland birds and a breeding ground for monarch butterflies, but also because it sequesters carbon. Prairie grasses pull carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store the gases in the soil and their roots at a higher rate than does Bermuda grass, a pasture grass that spreads easily and replaces prairie grass nationwide.

Shortly after the Woodfin family sold the land for $5.8 million in 2019, the new owner, Lamar Ranch Ltd., signed a lease for the solar project. Mark Buster, Lamar Ranch’s managing member, was well within his right to do so. Despite the historical marker, there is no conservation easement on the land and regulation in such situations is nearly nonexistent in Texas.

"We have all been scratching our heads about what can be done," said Kirsti Harms, the executive director of the Native Prairies Association of Texas.

The project, called Mockingbird Solar Center, is being planned by Orsted, an energy company based in Denmark. The site will generate 400 megawatts of alternating current, enough to power 80,000 homes, according to its website. It is expected to be operational by 2024.

Orsted said the project will contribute $25 million in local property taxes while it is underway. A solar lease usually lasts 20 to 30 years and pays an annual dollar amount per acre to the landowner.

"We recognize the importance of this native prairie ecosystem," said Daniel Willard, a biodiversity specialist at Orsted. "One of the best ways to protect biodiversity is the development of clean energy, and we are taking several steps to ensure that development is done in balance with nature."

Although Orsted has not contacted the Native Prairies Association of Texas regarding this project, the company said it is working with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department as well as the US Fish and Wildlife Service to ensure that animals such as coyotes and deer still have access to the land. Clayton said the Nature Conservancy is in the “early stages” of working with Orsted and that it is “hopeful that they will implement recommendations to minimize the impacts of the facility on the native prairie.”

The Nature Conservancy debuted a tool in early February that could help avoid situations like this in the future. Site Renewables Right maps out areas in 19 states that the organization identified as best suited for solar panels and wind turbines. The area around the Smiley-Woodfin meadow is marked on the site as having “other biodiversity significance.” That includes Silveus’ Dropseed, a globally rare grass. It is also on the state’s birding trail and home to 25 native bee species.

"One solution we've identified is deploying renewable-energy projects on previously developed lands such as brownfields sites and former mine lands to minimize land-use conflicts that can cause delays and increase costs," Clayton said.