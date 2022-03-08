Biden’s Russian oil ban sends signal to European countries considering their own actions, Harvard economist says

Rogoff, former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, said, “They’ll easily sell [their oil] elsewhere. We’ll easily find it elsewhere.”

Kenneth Rogoff said US purchases of Russian oil are a “drop in the bucket” for Russia. At the same time, the United States, the world’s largest oil producer, can do without the Russian oil.

President Biden’s ban on importing oil from Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine won’t have a big direct impact on either the United States or Russia, but it does send a signal to European countries who rely more on Russian energy and are pondering their own bans, a Harvard economics professor said Tuesday.

The president signed an executive order on Tuesday that prohibits anyone in the United States from importing “Russian crude oil and certain petroleum products, liquefied natural gas and coal.” Biden’s decision effectively shuts off the relatively small flow of Russian oil into the United States, which receives less than 10 percent of its energy resources from Russia.

Rogoff said the “symbolic move” by the United States comes as European countries are also talking about reducing their much heavier reliance on Russian energy.

The European Commission on Tuesday outlined ambitious proposals to “make Europe independent from Russian fossil fuels well before 2030.” A commission official said at a news conference that one goal was to cut natural gas imports from Russia by two-thirds this year, while hugely expanding renewable energy.

During his announcement of the oil import ban Tuesday, Biden acknowledged that higher gas prices are ahead in the United States.

“The decision today is not without cost here at home. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s war is already hurting American families at the gas pump. Since Putin began his military buildup on the Ukrainian borders, just since then, the price of the gas at the pump in America went up 75 cents. And with this action, it’s going to go up further.”

Biden said, however, he was going to “do everything I can to minimize Putin’s price hike here at home.”

Rogoff said gas prices were heading up even without Biden’s oil import ban, for a variety of reasons, including the world economy rebounding from COVID, and oil already trading at higher prices in anticipation that Europeans might ban Russian oil.

Rogoff said “sanctions are tearing apart the Russian economy” and the question is what Russia will do in response to Biden’s move.

“You have to look at this as a chess game. Biden made a move and we’ll see what Putin does back,” said Rogoff.

“Russia’s not just a punching bag,” he warned. “It’s going to punch back.”

