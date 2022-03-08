Collins praises ‘helpful’ meeting with Supreme Court nominee

Collins, one of the few Republicans who is seen as a potential yes vote to confirm Jackson, did not say whether she was leaning toward supporting the judge. But she did not echo calls from her Republican colleagues to delay the hearing, which Democrats are pushing to begin later this month and proceed quickly.

“She explained in great depth the methodology that she uses as she approaches the cases that come before her,” Collins said. “I will, of course, await the hearings before the Judiciary Committee before making a decision, but I found today’s session to be very helpful.”

WASHINGTON — Republican Senator Susan Collins emerged from her office after a lengthy meeting with President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, on Tuesday evening and praised the judge’s credentials and breadth of experience.

Advertisement

“It’s important to recognize that she has been confirmed three times now,” Collins said of the judge. “This is not a candidate who is a blank slate to us.”

Jackson made history as the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court, but she is facing a contentious path to confirmation. While retiring Justice Stephen Breyer was confirmed to the highest court with a 87-9 vote, Jackson will likely be confirmed by a much slimmer margin.

Collins was one of just three Republicans who voted to confirm Jackson last year for an appellate court position, along with Senators Lindsey Graham and Lisa Murkowski.

However, Jackson may not receive the same bipartisan support this time around.

Graham said in a statement that Jackson’s nomination “means the radical Left has won President Biden over yet again” and her Senate Judiciary Committee hearing would be “respectful but interesting.”

On the day Biden nominated Jackson, Murkowski and Collins both released statements saying they look forward to meeting with the judge and they will thoroughly vet the nominee.

Advertisement

Murkowski also stated that voting to confirm Jackson to a lower court is not a signal of how she will vote in a Supreme Court confirmation, and she will “give her the level of consideration that a Supreme Court Justice demands” before making a final decision.

“Being confirmed to the Supreme Court — the nation’s highest tribunal, and a lifetime appointment — is an incredibly high bar to achieve,” Murkowski’s statement read.

Senator Dick Durbin, the chair of the Judiciary Committee, announced Jackson’s confirmation hearing will begin on March 21, and the judge has been meeting with lawmakers since last week in preparation.

HALEY FULLER

Jury chosen in trial over kidnap plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A jury was selected Tuesday for the trial of four men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 because they were angry over pandemic restrictions the Democratic governor imposed.

Opening statements were scheduled for Wednesday in the federal court in Grand Rapids. Prosecutors have said they will present secret recordings and other evidence against the men, including of a trip to check Whitmer’s vacation home and training with weapons and explosives.

Defense attorneys say the men deny any conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer and have signaled an entrapment defense, criticizing the government’s use of undercover FBI agents and confidential informants.

US District Judge Robert Jonker on Tuesday told prospective jurors: “This isn’t your average criminal case” because of the extraordinary allegations of violence planned against an elected official.

He also said they must put aside any personal feelings about politics, Whitmer, and her administration’s response to COVID-19, to fairly hear the case.

Advertisement

The trial could take more than a month. Jonker told those selected to serve on the jury to stay off social media and not discuss the case with family.

In 2020, Whitmer was trading taunts with then-President Donald Trump over his administration’s response to COVID-19. Her critics, meanwhile, were regularly protesting at the Michigan Capitol, clogging streets around the state house, and legally carrying semi-automatic rifles into the building.

During that turbulent time, when stay-home orders were in place and the economy was restricted, Adam Fox, Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr., and Daniel Harris were coming up with a plot to snatch Whitmer, prosecutors say.

They’re accused of taking critical steps over several months, including secret messaging, gun drills in the woods, and a night drive to northern Michigan to scout her second home and figure out how to blow up a bridge.

The FBI, which had infiltrated the group, said it thwarted the plan with the arrests of six men in October 2020. Two of them, Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, have pleaded guilty and will appear as crucial witnesses for the government, giving jurors an inside view of what was planned.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Biden nominates Goffman to lead EPA division

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Tuesday nominated Joseph Goffman to lead the Environmental Protection Agency’s air office, elevating a seasoned expert on the nation’s environmental laws and setting up a tough confirmation battle in the narrowly divided Senate.

Advertisement

Goffman, a veteran of the EPA under Barack Obama, has been leading the agency’s Office of Air and Radiation on an acting basis since January 2021. He has overseen the development of consequential climate change regulations such as tighter limits on tailpipe emissions from new cars and trucks. The air office also is crafting a major new rule to curb planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions from the power sector, the country’s second-largest contributor to climate change.

The nomination could garner criticism from Republicans on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, which vets EPA nominees. Specifically, GOP senators will likely denounce Goffman’s writings from his time at Harvard Law School in between stints at EPA. The writings were often critical of the EPA’s efforts to dismantle environmental regulations under President Donald Trump.

With the Democrats’ razor-thin majority in the Senate, Goffman could still win confirmation if every Democrat supports him. But the timeline for moving the nomination is unclear, given a packed congressional agenda that includes passing a deal to fund the federal government, delivering aid to Ukraine after Russia’s unprovoked invasion, and holding confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

WASHINGTON POST

Top Houston election official resigns

HOUSTON — The election administrator in Texas’ most populous county submitted her resignation Tuesday following problems with last week’s primary, including about 10,000 mail ballots that weren’t counted the day of the election, issues with voting machines, and a lack of poll workers.

Harris County Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria announced during a meeting of county commissioners she would resign on July 1.

Advertisement

Longoria said she took responsibility for the problems during last Tuesday’s election in Harris County, where Houston is located.

“Ultimately, the buck stops with me. I didn’t meet my own standards,” she said.

The announcement of her planned resignation came after a public comment portion of the meeting in which officials and some residents had asked that she either resign or be fired.

Some election judges and workers who spoke during the meeting told commissioners that they dealt with a variety of problems during the election, including long lines because voting machines weren’t working and long waits to get help from technical support.

ASSOCIATED PRESS