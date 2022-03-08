Susan Collins praises ‘helpful’ meeting with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Collins, one of the few Republicans who is seen as a potential yes vote to confirm Jackson, did not say whether she was leaning toward supporting the judge or not. But she did not echo calls from her Republican colleague to delay the hearing, which Democrats are pushing to begin later this month and proceed quickly.

“She explained in great depth the methodology that she uses as she approaches the cases that come before her,” Collins said. “I will, of course, await the hearings before the Judiciary Committee before making a decision, but I found today’s session to be very helpful.”

WASHINGTON — Republican Senator Susan Collins emerged from her office after a lengthy meeting with President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Tuesday evening and praised the judge’s credentials and breadth of experience.

Advertisement

“It’s important to recognize that she has been confirmed three times now,” Collins said of the judge. “This is not a candidate who is a blank slate to us.”

Get Coronavirus Next The next phase of our pandemic newsletter that keeps you updated on the latest developments as we step into a new normal. Enter Email Sign Up

Jackson made history as the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court, but she is facing a contentious path to confirmation. While her predecessor, Justice Stephen Breyer was confirmed to the highest court with a 87-9 vote, Jackson will likely be confirmed by a much slimmer margin.

Collins was one of just three Republicans who voted to confirm Jackson last year for an appellate court position, along with Senators Lindsey Graham and Lisa Murkowski.

However, Jackson may not receive the same bipartisan support this time around.

Graham said in a statement that Jackson’s nomination “means the radical Left has won President Biden over yet again” and her Senate Judiciary Committee hearing would be “respectful but interesting.”

On the day Biden nominated Jackson, Murkowski and Collins both released statements saying they look forward to meeting with the judge and they will thoroughly vet the nominee.

Advertisement

Murkowski also stated that voting to confirm Jackson to a lower court is not a signal of how she will vote in a Supreme Court confirmation, and she will “give her the level of consideration that a Supreme Court Justice demands” before making a final decision.

“Being confirmed to the Supreme Court—the nation’s highest tribunal, and a lifetime appointment—is an incredibly high bar to achieve,” Murkowski’s statement read.

Senator Dick Durbin, the chair of the Judiciary Committee, announced Jackson’s confirmation hearing will begin on March 21, and the judge has been meeting with lawmakers since last week in preparation.

Senator Chuck Grassley, the highest-ranking Republican on the Judiciary Committee, has called for a slower confirmation process for Jackson. Recent Supreme Court nominees with federal government experience go through a pre-hearing vetting process that has taken 53 days on average, while Durbin’s timeline accounts for 24 before the first day of hearings.

But Justice Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s nominee, was confirmed just 30 days after he announced her nomination, shortly before the 2020 election. Democrats’ slim hold on the Senate means any delay in the hearing risks losing the majority—and the vote.

Collins was the only Republican senator to vote against Barrett’s nomination in 2020.

When Collins was asked if the hearing schedule will allow for enough time to make a decision about supporting Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court, the senator said speaking for over an hour and half gave her a lot of information, and she has confidence that Durbin will run the hearings thoroughly and fairly.

Advertisement









Haley Fuller can be reached at haley.fuller@globe.com.