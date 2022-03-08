Texas man convicted in first Jan. 6 trial

Reffitt, an oil rig manager and recruiter for the extremist Texas Three Percenters movement, was not seen entering the Capitol or physically assaulting police. But jurors agreed with prosecutors that in confronting officers at a key chokepoint outside the building, Reffitt helped the mob behind him to overrun officers, break in by force, and delay the certification of Joe Biden’s victory. They also concluded that Reffitt brought a handgun with him for use in the riot and threatened two of his children not to expose him.

After only a few hours of deliberation, jurors found Guy Reffitt guilty of five felonies: obstruction of an official proceeding, interfering with police in a riot, transporting a firearm for that purpose, armed trespassing, and witness tampering.

WASHINGTON — The first trial in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection ended with a guilty verdict on all counts, a victory for federal prosecutors handling one of the largest investigations in US history.

Get Coronavirus Next The next phase of our pandemic newsletter that keeps you updated on the latest developments as we step into a new normal. Enter Email Sign Up

Reffitt, 49, traveled from his home in Wylie, Texas, and went to the Capitol in what he called ‘’full battle rattle,’’ including a handgun, a helmet, body armor, radio, and flex-cuffs, according to government witnesses and evidence.

Advertisement

Documenting his actions with a GoPro-like camera mounted on his helmet, Reffitt had filmed himself moving among the crowd outside the Capitol.

‘’Guy Reffitt challenged the police at the head of a vigilante mob determined to break into the United States Capitol. He did this because he wanted to take out Congress, and an angry, energized crowd gave him his best shot,’’ Assistant US Attorney Risa Berkower told a federal court jury of six men and six women in closing arguments Monday.

Reffitt ‘’lighted that crowd into an unstoppable force’' that pushed through officers making a ‘’last stand’' defending the Senate wing doors, the prosecutor said. The riot forced the evacuation of Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers as ballot boxes holding the electoral college election results were shuttled to safety.

Advertisement

In conversations recorded before and after the riot played for the jury, Reffitt said he was ready to overthrow ‘’constitutionally corrupt’' lawmakers.

‘’I’m taking the Capitol with everyone else . . . I think we have the numbers to make it happen,’’ Reffitt said in an allegedly self-recorded video at a Trump-led rally at the Ellipse. Referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the defendant said in several expletive-laden variations that the group would drag lawmakers ‘’out kicking and screaming’' and he wanted to see her head hit every stair on the way down.

Video, geolocation data from his phone, and police testimony showed that Reffitt breached the Capitol’s barricaded grounds after 1 p.m., then confronted officers guarding a key north staircase. Undeterred by pepper balls and fired plastic projectiles, Reffitt advanced step-by-step up a banister, using his megaphone and waving his arms to encourage those behind him over the next eight minutes.

At 2:09 p.m., members of that crowd breached police lines and broke into the building, Berkower said. Reffitt had retreated down the stairs to clear pepper spray from his eyes.

Defense attorney William Welch emphasized that despite his rough words, Reffitt did not enter the Capitol, commit any violence, or damage any property.

‘’Guy Reffitt never put his hands on anyone. Never threw anything at anyone. Never hit anyone with anything,’’ Welch argued to jurors Monday.

Advertisement

Welch suggested that Reffitt’s videos showing self-incriminating statements could have been digitally doctored or ‘’deep-faked.’’

Reffitt’s case marked the first time police officers who defended the Capitol 14 months ago testified publicly against one of the alleged rioters.

Some of the most dramatic testimony, however, came from Reffitt’s 19-year-old son, Jackson, who, during more than three hours on the stand, told the jury about how the toxic politics of the Donald Trump era had caused a painful rupture in the family. The tensions boiled over, Jackson Reffitt said, after a boastful Guy Reffitt returned to Texas after storming the Capitol and told him and his sister not to sell their father out to authorities.

“He said, ‘If you turn me in, you’re a traitor,’” Jackson Reffitt testified as his father sat across the courtroom unable to meet his eye. “‘And traitors get shot.’”

The verdict was a victory for the Justice Department, which has only just begun the marathon process of bringing to trial scores of rioters accused of storming the Capitol or assaulting police.

The jury’s decision validated the prosecutors’ move to use an unusual obstruction count to charge hundreds of defendants in riot-related cases and could provide an incentive to some who are awaiting trial to consider pleading guilty.

A wild card in the case is whether Judge Dabney L. Friedrich decides after the jury’s verdict to toss out the government’s central obstruction charge against Reffitt — a count the government has used in hundreds of similar cases instead of more politically fraught crimes like sedition or insurrection.

Advertisement

In the months leading up to the trial, several defense lawyers, including Welch, challenged the use of the obstruction law, saying that prosecutors had stretched it beyond its original design as a way to curb activities like shredding documents or tampering with witnesses in congressional inquiries.

But 10 federal judges — including Friedrich — have upheld the statute, saying it can be used. Only one federal judge in Washington, Carl J. Nichols, has said the law does not apply to the Capitol attack, dismissing the count in the case of another rioter from Texas on Monday.

Friedrich ruled before the trial began that she might toss the charge if she did not believe the evidence supported the claim that Reffitt had acted “corruptly” in disrupting Congress’ work, as required by the text of the law.

Material from The New York Times was used in this report.



