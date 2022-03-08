US government gets $57,000 Pokemon card after Georgia man is convicted in loan scam

DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man was sentenced to three years in prison after illegally obtaining a coronavirus relief loan and using more than $57,000 of the money to buy a collectable Pokemon card, authorities said Monday.

Vinath Oudomsine of Dublin, Georgia, agreed to forfeit the costly trading card, which featured the Pokemon character Charizard, as part of a plea agreement, acting U.S. Attorney David Estes of the Southern District of Georgia said in a news release.