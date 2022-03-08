You can now order another 4 free COVID tests from the government

“[O]n testing, we have made hundreds of millions of tests available for you to order for free,” he said in the address. “Even if you already ordered free tests, tonight I am announcing that you can order more from COVIDtests.gov starting next week.”

Biden announced the new round of free tests in his State of the Union Address on March 1.

Americans can now order four more free rapid antigen COVID-19 tests on COVIDtests.gov and have them sent directly to their homes, President Biden said in a tweet Monday.

On Monday, in a brief video with his tweet, Biden underscored the need for preparation when it comes to the virus.

“Today I want you to know that if you’ve already ordered free tests, you can now order another round, shipped directly to your home and for free, so we’re prepared no matter what COVID-19 brings,” he said.

As the Omicron wave skyrocketed in the US in December, many Americans found themselves waiting in long lines to get tested. Many others, desperate for rapid at-home tests, discovered they were sold out nearly everywhere, even online.

Before Christmas, the Biden administration announced it would purchase 500 million rapid COVID tests and distribute them free to Americans, and weeks later increased that number to 1 billion.

The first round of four free tests was made available for order on Jan. 19.





