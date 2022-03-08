The climate catastrophe is now. So is the urgency to act.

But let’s not forget that other legislative window, the one that pertains to our own Massachusetts Legislature. Our legislators are looking at more than 100 bills to reduce our state’s carbon footprint, from electric vehicle infrastructure to funds for retrofitting our buildings to geothermal pilot projects and solar incentives. Each chamber needs to sort these bills into a manageable bundle, and the two chambers then need to agree on a single package — a big job, and not much time to do it. But given the paralysis that afflicts our federal government, states must take the lead. We can set a high bar for other states, but our legislators need to act quickly to do it.

Your March 3 editorial has it right ( “The political window is closing on climate change” ): It’s now or never for Congress to pass the climate portions of the Build Back Better reconciliation bill.

As the recent report from global scientists at the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change makes clear (“At climate’s crossroad,” Page A1, March 1), failure at this late date will trigger a vast and widening arc of human suffering. It’s time for our legislators to step up and get the job done.

Brent Whelan

Allston





Do your job, elected officials, even if it’s hard to do

The new UN climate report is no surprise to anyone who pays attention. All of the squawking from moderate-left politicians about how something must be done is ignoring the fact that even low-hanging, common-sense solutions, such as promoting local food and expanding public transportation, are being ignored because they are hard to accomplish.

Government officials, this is your moment to embrace reality. And it is going to hurt. It will hurt like starting an exercise regimen, or like starting chemo. But if we don’t phase out fossil fuel use fast, then climate change is going to get us.

So far, we as a nation have responded to climate change by putting up a couple of solar panels here and gently upping fuel standards there. We’re like a patient bound for a heart attack who cuts out one soda a week but continues to subsist on a diet of pizza and television.

We need to face the fact that it does not matter if real change — such as wholesale building solar panels everywhere or permanently ending support for gas-powered vehicles — is difficult, costly, or unpopular. It needs to happen now, or human-caused disruptions to nature will impose change on our species in ways we are not prepared to handle.

Anna Gooding-Call

Danvers





A weight looms over the EPA

In the recognition that many people will skim articles and not read the full content, Globe headlines need to objectivize rather than politicize headlines. For example, the print headline “Justices seem skeptical of EPA authority: Finding would be a huge blow to Biden’s goals” (Page A2, March 1) emphasizes the relatively irrelevant political implication, which will serve to only entrench sentiment for and against President Joe Biden. The more appropriate headline might be “Justices seem skeptical of EPA authority: Finding would be a huge blow to survival of the earth as we know it.”

Karl Kuban

Plymouth





Constituents need to raise their voices

Thank you for “After UN climate warning, some simple steps to take,” the excellent March 3 Metro article by Gal Tziperman Lotan. It was fitting that she led with this advice: Contact your elected officials.

All the steps Lotan listed were on target: Yes, we must consider how we travel from here to there, veer away from eating much meat, tone down our use of heating and air conditioning, and recycle wisely. But the damage to our environment, all over the globe, is so severe that our individual actions are not enough.

Not everyone is on board, or knows the extent of the problems. We need our elected officials to make it mandatory and economically desirable for all of us to move to clean energy and to get away from single-use plastic. A policy of carbon fee and dividend is necessary. Can you imagine the impact if we all contacted our elected officials and insisted that any version of the budget reconciliation bill going forward include a price on carbon?

If they don’t hear from us, their constituents, they don’t understand that it is important to us. Please speak up.

Judy Palken

Northborough

The writer is a member of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.





Local barriers keep stalling the advance of electric vehicles

The Globe’s useful list of steps we can take to reduce emissions omits one important action: the purchase or lease of an electric car. We need to transform our transportation sector, but state and municipal regulations — and costs — make it difficult for individuals to make that change.

As I prepare for the arrival of an all-electric car, the significant cost of installing a Level 2 charging station in our condo garage is on me. A family member who lives in Jamaica Plain investigated extending an existing underground electric line from his front yard to the sidewalk, in order to charge a hybrid electric car. However, he learned that city regulations forbid that adaptation.

As long as local rules work against the would-be drivers of electric vehicles, we’ll be stuck with gas guzzlers that increase our region’s climate vulnerability.

Liza Ketchum

Watertown